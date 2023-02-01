The Day Before just had its long-awaited gameplay reveal and it doesn't seem like it was received very well. The Day Before is a new MMO set in the apocalypse. It's a bit like if The Division and The Last of Us crossed over together to create a zombie-ridden apocalypse where players are just as deadly as the undead. The initial trailers looked very exciting and seemed to promise a very rich gameplay experience in a dense world, but many were skeptical of the authenticity of this footage. It was heavily scripted and the studio has never ever made something remotely close to this scale. In addition to that, there have been some strange last-minute delays for the game's release which have been triggering alarms in the minds of players.

2 DAYS AGO