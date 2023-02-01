Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
Redfall Confirms Controversial Feature
Bethesda and developer Arkane Studios have confirmed that Redfall will have a controversial feature ahead of its launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in May. As you may know, Redfall can be played by yourself or online with friends. That said, while you can play the game by yourself, you will need a constant online connection to play it. Don't have an online connection because the power went out or your Internet is terrible or because you don't have Internet at all? Well, you're out of luck.
Nintendo Switch Leak Claims Big Shadow Drop Coming Soon
Nintendo Switch owners may soon be treated to another shadow release from Nintendo as part of a rumored Nintendo Direct, and this time, the shadow release could be for a pretty significant game. That game is the long-delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a game that was previously supposed to come out back in April 2022. New rumors have suggested that the game might release as soon as next week, though there's arguments against that claim, too.
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Free Access to Big February Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to get free access to one of this month's biggest releases, courtesy of a free trial. As we noted earlier this month, February has a plethora of big and notable releases. One of these big and notable releases, Wild Hearts, comes the way of EA and developer Omega Force. There's no word of the game being made available via Xbox Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the premium version of Xbox Game Pass -- will get a free 10-hour trial with the game once it releases.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ Mode Gets Paywalled Content in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting some new content in the upcoming season 2, but not all of it will be free for everyone. In 2020, Activision began experimenting with a free-to-play Call of Duty game to compliment its mainline releases. Free-to-play was the hot new thing and it also came at the perfect time for the company as it released Call of Duty: Warzone right at the start of the pandemic. As people were stuck inside, they were looking for things to play and latched on to a very well-made, free-to-play battle royale game in the Call of Duty universe. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the formula has drastically evolved and even added new modes such as an extraction shooter known as DMZ.
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
Popular Bethesda Game Free for Limited Time
A popular Bethesda game is now available to download for free, for a limited time. While many know Bethesda for the games it develops with its internal team -- The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- it also owns a range of other studios that make the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and a variety of other series. One of the best teams it owns is Arkane Studios, the team most recently behind Deathloop and the team putting out Redfall this May. That said, the team is actually best known for the aforementioned Dishonored. And it's a game from this series that's been made free, courtesy of Epic Games Store.
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
The Day Before Slammed for 'Boring' Gameplay Reveal
The Day Before just had its long-awaited gameplay reveal and it doesn't seem like it was received very well. The Day Before is a new MMO set in the apocalypse. It's a bit like if The Division and The Last of Us crossed over together to create a zombie-ridden apocalypse where players are just as deadly as the undead. The initial trailers looked very exciting and seemed to promise a very rich gameplay experience in a dense world, but many were skeptical of the authenticity of this footage. It was heavily scripted and the studio has never ever made something remotely close to this scale. In addition to that, there have been some strange last-minute delays for the game's release which have been triggering alarms in the minds of players.
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off the Anime's Final Act
My Hero Academia's anime has been steadily getting ready for the end with the newest season of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime! The first half of Season 6 spent its run going through a massive status quo changing war between the heroes and villains, and the second half of the season thus far have been demonstrating how the heroes are still trying to recover from everything that happened. Now as Izuku Midoriya heads into an uncertain future, the anime is also getting ready for its grand finale.
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.
