Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Ozzy Osbourne's Health Challenges Over The Years
Ozzy Osbourne announced to fans that he will no longer be touring due to health-related issues. Here's more about the health challenges the rocker has faced.
Healthline
Can You Test Yourself for Parkinson’s?
For now, there is no reliable self-test you can use to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. If you notice early symptoms like tremors, stiffness, weakness, or others, see a healthcare professional for a full evaluation. Parkinson’s disease is a health condition that makes it harder to manage your body’s movements and...
Medical News Today
Parkinson's walk: Symptoms and more
Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain, causing symptoms such as movement changes, tremors, and muscle stiffness. “Parkinson’s walk” can refer to issues with walking, such as slowness, balance issues, and shuffling. Parkinson’s disease can also cause other symptoms, including nerve pain, rigidity, and...
Healthline
Understanding If Parkinson’s Disease Causes Pain
Not everyone with Parkinson’s disease has the same symptoms, but most people with Parkinson’s do experience frequent pain. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder. The first symptoms are often problems with movement. Pain is another common symptom. In this article, we address the types of...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring's Cause Of Death Explained
Lisa Loring, who played the first Wednesday Addams in the 1960s, died Saturday, January 28. Here are the details to know about the late actress's health.
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Signs Your Hip Pain Could Be Bone Cancer
Hip pain is a common problem, affecting about 10% of the general population and increasing with age. However, these signs indicate that it could be bone cancer.
Medical News Today
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?
Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
Medical News Today
What to know about soft tissue sarcoma in the shoulder
Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels. It can occur in various places, including the shoulder. soft tissue sarcomas start in the arms or legs, but they can spread to other...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Medical News Today
What to know about hip labrum surgery
Hip labrum surgery is a medical procedure that repairs or replaces a torn labrum in the hip joint. Hip arthroscopy is the most commonly performed procedure as it is less invasive than open hip surgery. The hip labrum is a crescent-shaped piece of soft, elastic cartilage that lines the rim...
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Study Finds That Sleeping Pills May Put You At Risk For Dementia Later In Life
Insomnia affects up to 50% of Americans. While many use sleeping pills to combat insomnia, a new study suggests they may be linked with dementia.
Healthline
Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
What To Expect After Getting Cortisone Injections
Cortisone injections can help reduce inflammation and lessen pain localized to particular areas of the body. Here's what to expect after getting an injection.
Healthline
Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s Disease: How Are They Different?
These are different but related neurological diseases that can cause issues with movement, thinking, and memory. No cure exists for either, but correct diagnosis and treatment can help to improve your quality of life. Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are both disorders that impact someone’s ability to...
Dear Doctor: What causes eye migraines?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I get eye migraines. What causes these? Can they be eliminated or at least managed? -- C.P. ANSWER: Migraines often affect vision. Many people with migraines get an “aura” of visual changes that precede a headache (or can sometimes occur by themselves without a headache). The aura may consist of blinking or flashing lights or may produce blind spots in both eyes.
Health Digest
New York, NY
102K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0