Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Can You Test Yourself for Parkinson’s?

For now, there is no reliable self-test you can use to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. If you notice early symptoms like tremors, stiffness, weakness, or others, see a healthcare professional for a full evaluation. Parkinson’s disease is a health condition that makes it harder to manage your body’s movements and...
Parkinson's walk: Symptoms and more

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain, causing symptoms such as movement changes, tremors, and muscle stiffness. “Parkinson’s walk” can refer to issues with walking, such as slowness, balance issues, and shuffling. Parkinson’s disease can also cause other symptoms, including nerve pain, rigidity, and...
Understanding If Parkinson’s Disease Causes Pain

Not everyone with Parkinson’s disease has the same symptoms, but most people with Parkinson’s do experience frequent pain. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder. The first symptoms are often problems with movement. Pain is another common symptom. In this article, we address the types of...
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?

Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
What to know about soft tissue sarcoma in the shoulder

Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels. It can occur in various places, including the shoulder. soft tissue sarcomas start in the arms or legs, but they can spread to other...
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
What to know about hip labrum surgery

Hip labrum surgery is a medical procedure that repairs or replaces a torn labrum in the hip joint. Hip arthroscopy is the most commonly performed procedure as it is less invasive than open hip surgery. The hip labrum is a crescent-shaped piece of soft, elastic cartilage that lines the rim...
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s Disease: How Are They Different?

These are different but related neurological diseases that can cause issues with movement, thinking, and memory. No cure exists for either, but correct diagnosis and treatment can help to improve your quality of life. Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are both disorders that impact someone’s ability to...
Dear Doctor: What causes eye migraines?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I get eye migraines. What causes these? Can they be eliminated or at least managed? -- C.P. ANSWER: Migraines often affect vision. Many people with migraines get an “aura” of visual changes that precede a headache (or can sometimes occur by themselves without a headache). The aura may consist of blinking or flashing lights or may produce blind spots in both eyes.
