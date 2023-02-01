Read full article on original website
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
Military.com
Veteran-Owned KC Cattle Company Wants to Elevate Your Super Bowl Party
Chips and snacks are must-haves for a Super Bowl party, but if you really want to impress your guests or your hosts, you want to bring something they can sink their teeth into. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, you have to admit: Kansas City meats are something to celebrate.
Air traffic control recordings hear pilots spot Chinese spy balloon
Pilots from several commercial airliners reported seeing a Chinese spy balloon while crossing through airspace roughly 50 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KMBC.com
Across the nation and in Kansas City, FBI recruiting teachers for positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are recruiting good employees – and the federal government is no different. The FBI is actively recruiting teachers right now, and offering them $78,000 a year. This coincides with a time that many are leaving the education field. Zachary Jury left the...
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Up and down we go (THU-2/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bright start to the day around the region! The chilly air is moderating ahead of a cold front that will bring a sharp but seasonably cold air mass through the region quickly tonight and tomorrow. So while we are going to be above average today, we’ll be below average tonight and tomorrow followed by a rapid warmup over the weekend into Monday as highs on Monday may push near 60 degrees.
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
KCTV 5
Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
Walmart stores in Kansas, Missouri impacted by national recall of sausage products
A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting Walmart stores in the Kansas City area.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
kcur.org
Why is the new Kansas City airport terminal so expensive? Breaking down KCI's $1.5 billion budget
The opening date for Kansas City’s new airport terminal is Feb. 28, and the public will get the chance to see the city’s costliest infrastructure project at an open house on Feb. 18. Serious conversation about a new terminal began a little less than a decade ago, and...
