New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
Joe’s Blog: Up and down we go (THU-2/2)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bright start to the day around the region! The chilly air is moderating ahead of a cold front that will bring a sharp but seasonably cold air mass through the region quickly tonight and tomorrow. So while we are going to be above average today, we’ll be below average tonight and tomorrow followed by a rapid warmup over the weekend into Monday as highs on Monday may push near 60 degrees.
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
