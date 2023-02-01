Read full article on original website
Beaumont man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was 6 when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in death of child hit by ATV
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
Amber alert discontinued for missing babies in Hardin County
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is searching for 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford, after she was reported missing Wednesday, according to HCSO.
Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled
SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Family: No sign of Cleveland man missing since New Year’s Eve
Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old missing Cleveland man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022. Richard “Rick” Simpson’s last known location was the Burger King near the intersection of SH 105 and US 59 in Cleveland. His parked vehicle, with the keys still inside, reportedly was found in the Burger King parking lot.
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
KFDM-TV
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
kjas.com
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
KFDM-TV
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
kjas.com
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
12newsnow.com
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
KFDM-TV
Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify
Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
kjas.com
Accused Tyler County burglar arrested
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
