ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD: Speed and ‘road rage’ lead to vehicular homicide

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three drivers involved in a fatal crash in October 2022 were arrested for felony charges related to Vehicular Homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Investigators said excessive speed was a contributing factor, due to a suspected road rage incident prior to the crash.

>>Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6ydV_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; Michael Tapia, Sr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDL33_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; Desislava Georgieva Velkova
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vdnD_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; Nicholas Tyler Watson

54-year-old Michael David Tapia Sr . of Colorado Springs was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Vehicular Homicide, (class 3 Felony)
  • Four counts of Vehicular Assault (class 4 Felony)
  • Driving under the Influence (a Misdemeanor)
  • Driving under the Influence per se (a Misdemeanor)

29-year-old Nicholas Tyler Watson and 41-year-old Desislava Georgieva Velkova were arrested and charged with:

  • Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving (class 4 Felony)
  • Four counts of Vehicular Assault (class 5 Felony)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOfDn_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xF04r_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFdDH_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgzce_0kZMOeJc00
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, CSPD was called to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road. A preliminary crash investigation showed that a Nissan Maxima driven by Tapia Sr. was traveling eastbound when he attempted to make a left turn at the intersection.

Investigators determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in this crash. CSPD suspected that a road rage altercation between Watson and Velkova led to increased speeds before and during the crash.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Watson and Velkova. Both were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

CSPD said that prior to the crash, Tapia Sr. failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic while making the left turn and struck a Jeep Renegade driven by Velkova causing both vehicles to spin out. As the Jeep spun, the engine from the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle striking a Subaru at the intersection, according to CSPD.

All passengers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. One victim later identified as 32-year-old Michael David Tapia II and a family member of Tapia Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four other victims sustained undisclosed serious bodily injuries from the crash. A passenger in Velkova’s vehicle was taken into surgery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Search on stolen car leads to probe into suspicious device

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A search on a stolen vehicle led law enforcement into an investigation of a suspicious device found in a parking lot, Friday night on Feb. 3. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Galley Road. A reporting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One seriously injured in Pedestrian versus vehicle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following a pedestrian versus vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Feb. 4. Shortly before 8 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash near 1895 South Nevada Avenue. One person was transported to a hospital […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Drama teacher arrested in narcotics investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a drama teacher at a local school after officers responded to reports of methamphetamine located in a classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. CSPD said on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Patrol Division responded to the school and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

New details released in pursuit where officer fell off bridge

New details have been released in a Friday police pursuit that ended after a police officer fell 30 to 40 feet off a bridge.The officer fell off that bridge while he was trying to apprehend a suspect Thursday night. It happened in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs.That officer has since been identified as Julian Becerra. He's been with Fountain PD for over four years and works in the patrol division as a K9 officer.Several law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit involving someone suspected of multiple felonies, according to the city of Fountain. Colorado State Patrol troopers were able to...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested

FOX21 News will stream the press conference live in this article and in the video player at 5 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Suspects Wanted on Felony Theft Charges Arrested

Last summer, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that they were looking for two suspects wanted on a slew of felony charges. The sheriff’s office put felony warrants out for the arrests of Florissant residents Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. These warrants were based on what they found when they searched the suspects’ residence.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: “Kia Boys” arrested in pattern of vehicle thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A group of suspects allegedly involved in several stolen vehicle incidents were arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers after a stolen vehicle was found at a Kum & Go gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Wednesday around 10:14 a.m., officers were called to the Kum & Go gas station […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Feb. 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure toAppear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of felony menacing

Ruben Michael Moreno, 45, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, warrants for theft, felony menacing. Levi Ryan Farmer, 36, parole hold, parole violation – menacing, failure to appear on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Raymond Vreeland, 40, violation of a criminal protection order, criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Collision between truck and patrol car leads to distracted driving warning

Officials with Colorado State Patrol are warning drivers to put their phones down when they are behind the wheel.  The warning comes after a box truck sideswiped an unmarked CSP vehicle earlier this week. It happened on Meadows Parkway on Highway 85 near Castle Rock and both vehicles were only about 10 mph. The trooper wasn't hurt.The box truck driver was based out of Colorado Springs. That person was cited for careless driving due to being distracted.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Police investigate house fire on Swope Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a house fire that occurred Friday evening on Feb. 3. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a resident of a home near the 700 block of Swope Avenue and East Monument Street called 911 to report a fire in the house. When officers arrived, they located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kvor.com

One man wanted and another under arrest in connection to a Comcast Outage

COLORADO SPRINGS-Investigators say one person is under arrest, and another is wanted in connection to a Comcast outage in Colorado Springs. On January 11th, 10 fiber-optic cables were damaged on east Cucharras in the downtown area. Detectives say Michael Taylor is under arrest in connection to the outage, and Brad Koczot is still wanted by police. Authorities say the damaged cables cost the company between 151 thousand and 251 thousand dollars. Detectives with CSPD’S motor vehicle theft unit were able to positively identify Taylor and Koczot while working a pattern of motor vehicle thefts that included the suspect’s vehicle, which was damaged in connection to the outage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Robbery suspect fails to get anything from victim

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a call for an attempted robbery in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard near East Platte Avenue. According to CSPD, at around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd and East Bijou Street […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy