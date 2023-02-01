CSPD: Speed and ‘road rage’ lead to vehicular homicide

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three drivers involved in a fatal crash in October 2022 were arrested for felony charges related to Vehicular Homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Investigators said excessive speed was a contributing factor, due to a suspected road rage incident prior to the crash.

54-year-old Michael David Tapia Sr . of Colorado Springs was arrested and charged with the following:

Vehicular Homicide, (class 3 Felony)

Four counts of Vehicular Assault (class 4 Felony)

Driving under the Influence (a Misdemeanor)

Driving under the Influence per se (a Misdemeanor)

29-year-old Nicholas Tyler Watson and 41-year-old Desislava Georgieva Velkova were arrested and charged with:

Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving (class 4 Felony)

Four counts of Vehicular Assault (class 5 Felony)

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, CSPD was called to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road. A preliminary crash investigation showed that a Nissan Maxima driven by Tapia Sr. was traveling eastbound when he attempted to make a left turn at the intersection.

Investigators determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in this crash. CSPD suspected that a road rage altercation between Watson and Velkova led to increased speeds before and during the crash.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Watson and Velkova. Both were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

CSPD said that prior to the crash, Tapia Sr. failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic while making the left turn and struck a Jeep Renegade driven by Velkova causing both vehicles to spin out. As the Jeep spun, the engine from the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle striking a Subaru at the intersection, according to CSPD.

All passengers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. One victim later identified as 32-year-old Michael David Tapia II and a family member of Tapia Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four other victims sustained undisclosed serious bodily injuries from the crash. A passenger in Velkova’s vehicle was taken into surgery.

