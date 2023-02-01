Officials give update on Convention Center, Larry Bird Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Convention Center posted its top month to date in December, according to its General Manager Tennille Wanner.

Speaking to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, Wanner said they did about $160,000 in gross revenue during December, and about $658,000 throughout eight months in 2022 since they opened.

Wanner said the center is still figuring out what time of the year they will see the most business.

“For us, we’ve only been open since April, we’re going to figure out that patterns and those trends in the next couple years,” she said. “We’re going to figure out what are our high months, what are our low months, where do we need to find more local business, where are we going to be heavy on our regional business.”

The convention center hosted 15 events throughout the month, with end-of-year conferences and holiday parties driving most of the traffic.

“When it comes to local business, you get a lot of folks that want to celebrate their local employees,” Wanner said. “They want to do year-end wrap ups. We had a lot of meetings like that, but we also had a lot of company parties.”

Wanner said the convention center had around 50 events secured for 2023, with about “50 in the funnel they hadn’t closed yet.” She said she was confident they would see an increase of traffic in their second year of business.

The CIB Board also got an update on the Larry Bird Museum. Terri Conley said during the meeting they were talking to 12 companies interested in doing construction work, and she hoped at least eight of them would submit proposals to do the work. She said the museum board would review those next week, and she hoped to bring those proposals to the next CIB meeting in February.

