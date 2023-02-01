Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester
A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
News 12
Police: Second arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel
Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a Shelton hotel totaling over $8,000, investigators say. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her...
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
Teen arrested after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police arrested a 14-year-old after a threat was found inside a North Haven High School bathroom on Thursday. Police said the North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, […]
Suspected cab riding robber busted
Southington man suspected of being Connecticut’s taxi-cab riding robber has been arrested after police say he held up a gas station, but got only $20.
Eyewitness News
Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
Armed Restaurant Robbery: Duo On Loose After Incident In Fairfield County
Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery.The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it…
NBC Connecticut
Frozen Water Poses Issue for Crews Battling Oxford Fire
The frigid weather hampered a large response to a house fire in Oxford Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out around 7:45 on Jensen Farm Road and crews remained on scene for about eleven hours working to quell the flames, which had already extended through the roof. Thankfully, the...
2 Charged In Theft Of Hairless Cat, High-End Goods In Fairfield County Hotel Burglary
A man and woman have been charged in connection with the theft of a hairless cat named Princess and high-end goods at a Fairfield County hotel.The burglary took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.During the burglary, Princess was taken along wit…
NBC Connecticut
Store Owner Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in East Hartford: Police
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford
A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
Man Found Dead Lying On New Haven Roadway, No Car In Sight, Police Say
A man was found dead lying on a Connecticut roadway by police responding to a call of a person in the road bleeding from their head. The incident took place in New Haven around 3 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the Sherman Parkway near West Division Street. Officers arrived quickly...
