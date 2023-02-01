ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Frozen Water Poses Issue for Crews Battling Oxford Fire

The frigid weather hampered a large response to a house fire in Oxford Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out around 7:45 on Jensen Farm Road and crews remained on scene for about eleven hours working to quell the flames, which had already extended through the roof. Thankfully, the...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford

A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
OXFORD, CT

