Florida State

WFAE

SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March

SNAP recipients nationwide will stop getting pandemic-era boosts after this month's payments, the Food and Nutrition Service announced. The emergency allotments provided an additional $95 or the maximum amount for their household size — whichever was greater. "SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help...
WFAE

NC teacher reports: Attrition is down, vacancies are up and a new challenge is coming

New reports on the availability of teachers in North Carolina’s public schools paint a complex and sometimes confusing picture. For instance, the rate of teachers leaving the field held fairly steady during the first two years of the pandemic, despite widespread talk of teacher burnout and mass departures. But teacher vacancies are up significantly this school year, a trend officials say combines difficulty recruiting teachers with possible changes in reporting.
WFAE

Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform

After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
MEMPHIS, TN
WFAE

WFAE

