College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for...
Democrats vote to upend presidential primary calendar for 2024 but challenges persist
Members of the Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to reshuffle the party's presidential primary calendar, booting the Iowa caucuses from the early slate of states and boosting primaries in South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. The vote Saturday, which punctuated a three-day gathering in Philadelphia, ratifies a proposal the Rules...
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
FAA halts flights in the Carolinas as speculation grows U.S. will shoot down balloon
The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday afternoon that it has "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." President Biden promised to "take care of" the Chinese spy balloon that has been flying over the United States in recent days.
The U.S. college enrollment drop of the past several years is finally slowing
New numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse show a years-long decline in college enrollment slowing down. Enrollment of first-year students increased across the board.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
SNAP recipients nationwide will stop getting pandemic-era boosts after this month's payments, the Food and Nutrition Service announced. The emergency allotments provided an additional $95 or the maximum amount for their household size — whichever was greater. "SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help...
Encore: Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
Republican governors started transporting migrants from the U.S. southern border, but Democrats are now adopting the move. They say it's a humanitarian service, not a political statement. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY,...
NC teacher reports: Attrition is down, vacancies are up and a new challenge is coming
New reports on the availability of teachers in North Carolina’s public schools paint a complex and sometimes confusing picture. For instance, the rate of teachers leaving the field held fairly steady during the first two years of the pandemic, despite widespread talk of teacher burnout and mass departures. But teacher vacancies are up significantly this school year, a trend officials say combines difficulty recruiting teachers with possible changes in reporting.
Congress takes reins of prayer breakfast from secretive Christian evangelical group
On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. But over the years, the breakfast has also been a source of controversy — full of shadowy fundraising, behind the scenes lobbying and even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have...
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform
After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
