myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: Compass Rose, Triage
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. the darkened skies efface the verses you got wrong. 😮💨 😵 😵💫 🤢 🤮 🤧 🤒 🤕. If your pain were a color,...
myedmondsnews.com
‘Our best days are ahead’: Nelson presents 2023 State of City
Residents gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday evening to hear Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address. Local business owner, restaurateur and Edmonds Multicultural Association trustee Steve Ono opened the event by welcoming the approximately 60 people attending in person, telling some of his story about growing up in Hawaii, and eventually settling in Edmonds where he opened his business and became part of the community.
myedmondsnews.com
Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling
Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year
Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala. Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
myedmondsnews.com
Bird scene: Yellow-rumped Warbler
The Yellow-rumped Warbler is common in Western Washington, said photographer Dave Govan, who found the bird on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. “They normally eat berries and insects, but you might also see them buzzing around your yard, happy to peck at some suet,” Govan added.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenic: Color at sunrise
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund helps Walnut Street Coffee
The Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund presented a donation to downtown Edmonds’ Walnut Street Coffee, which suffered a broken window recently during an attempted burglary. “Unexpected misfortunes like this are costly and can be a big hit to small businesses,” the chamber noted on...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Love lists
We’ll take any opportunity to celebrate love, especially in a downtown as sweet as ours. This year, we’re doing something extra special: participating shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up for our Love Lists promotion are not only showcasing something from their business they think you’ll adore, but they’re also highlighting a product or service they hold dear from another downtown business. Look for the window clings around the fountain blocks indicating they threw a hat in the ring (as it were), and scroll on to see who’s crushing on whom.
myedmondsnews.com
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Movie night, music, ballet and a reading
The story of Amedeo Modigliani’s bitter rivalry with Pablo Picasso and his tragic romance with painter and art model Jeanne Hebuterne. Movies are free, but donations to the nonprofit Art Start Northwest are appreciated. Suggested donation: $5 for students, children and seniors, $10 for adults. No reservations or tickets necessary.
myedmondsnews.com
Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6
Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open
The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding...
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
myedmondsnews.com
Help wanted: Groundskeeper
We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
