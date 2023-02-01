One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO