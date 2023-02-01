Read full article on original website
Lufthansa to add five new North American destinations for its Boeing 787-9 fleet
Lufthansa has big plans for its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with the airline adding five new destinations for the type in North America. Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, four flights a week. Frankfurt to Montreal, Canada, ramping up to daily flights from the 1st of May. Frankfurt to Denver, Colorado. Frankfurt...
FedEx Express Plane Nearly Lands On Top of Packed Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Amidst Dense Fog at Austin Airport
The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) said on Saturday that it was investigating a “possible runway incursion and overflight” in which a FedEx Express aircraft nearly landed on top of a packed Cancun-bound Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines at Austin Bergstrom Airport. The terrifying incident occurred after...
Southwest Flight Attendant Charged With Attacking Guests and Firefighters With a Toilet Plunger, Flooding Layover Hotel
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was arrested last Friday on suspicion of attacking hotel guests and firefighters with a toilet plunger in a bizarre rampage at a hotel used by the airline in Des Moines, Iowa. Trevyn Hill, 21, of Phoenix, was arrested in the early hours of January 28...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (5th February)
It’s the end of the week as we barrel into February. It’s also time for me to put some links, sarcasm and one-line zingers into a post that ties the week together. Yes, it’s Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. A shop of delights – Mr...
This Dockside Restaurant In Northern California Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Fresh air, the waves on the bay, and great eats. You can find and enjoy any one of these things in the San Francisco Bay Area. But how about enjoying them all in one awesome location? That’s where Sam’s Anchor Café comes in. Follow along and see why this long-standing place is such a unique dining experience in Northern California.
Convert Choice Hotels Points to Cash with Bakkt App (32K Points = $100)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Earlier this week, it became possible to convert Radisson Hotels Americas Points into Choice Hotels Points on a 2:1 exchange rate (2,000 Radisson Hotels Americas Points = 1,000 Choice Hotels Points). Last year, Choice Hotels partnered with the Bakkt app to allow you to convert points to cash. If you now have Choice Hotels Points, you may want to consider converting some Choice Hotels Points to cash with the Bakkt app.
Hong Kong Plans Tourist Blitz With 500,000 Free Airline Tickets
Hong Kong wants visitors to return and is planning a giveaway of 500,000 free airline tickets this spring in an effort to jumpstart tourism. Hong Kong Will Distribute 500,000 Free Airline Tickets. In 2019, 56 million people visited Hong Kong. In 2021, that number was only 91,000. In 2022, that...
Hyatt auctions off “FIND Experiences” with points – get your bids in!
Business Class Downgrades, Biden Wants to Abolish Junk Fees, Summer Flight Prices Going Down
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, February 3, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Earn Airline Miles When Eating Out: Airline Dining Programs Master List
If there’s an easier way to earn airline miles without flying on an airplane than signing up for a dining program, I’m unaware. For those who don’t know about these programs, I’ll provide some information about them, links to their respective websites, what you’ll get to sign up and how much you’ll earn down the line.
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
Sickness can ruin a vacation. Tips To Avoid Getting Sick When You Travel.
Stay healthy while traveling with these tips. A few years back, I was taking my daughters to Ohio to visit their grandparents. We planned ahead, had everything packed, at the airport through security, boarded the plane and off we went.
My Creeping Flight Delay In Denver Leads To Comical Game Of “Musical Gates”
I had a rough first trip on United Airlines this week, with a creeping flight delay leading to a rather comical number of gate changes within a short time period that resembled a game of musical chairs. Tis the season for musical gates…. A Game Of Musical Gates In Denver...
Things to know when travelling to South Korea for the first time
If you’re planning to travel to South Korea for the first time, here are some tips to help make your trip a memorable and enjoyable experience:. Plan ahead: Research the places you want to visit, and plan your itinerary in advance. This will help you make the most of your time in Korea and avoid missing out on any must-see destinations.
