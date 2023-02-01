Read full article on original website
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office releases additional details in standoff case
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released additional details and identified the suspect arrested after barricading himself inside a home in the Southwest Meadows subdivision Wednesday. After a standoff lasting several hours, Lakhvir Singh, 38, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm where a person may be...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations
Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to their office on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing and are concerned for her safety. She was last seen...
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
KOLO TV Reno
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
FOX Reno
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
2news.com
WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk
The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
Record-Courier
The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
