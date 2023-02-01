ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

fernleyreporter.com

Sheriff’s Office releases additional details in standoff case

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released additional details and identified the suspect arrested after barricading himself inside a home in the Southwest Meadows subdivision Wednesday. After a standoff lasting several hours, Lakhvir Singh, 38, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm where a person may be...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations

Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to their office on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing and are concerned for her safety. She was last seen...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

82 Session brings business to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk

The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
GENOA, NV

