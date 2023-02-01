Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Kingsport Times-News
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol
The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions.
wjhl.com
Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses
Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses.
wjhl.com
Slow start stifles ETSU in loss to Chattanooga
2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University. Members of King University's Bass Fishing Team and other students were able...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Kingsport Times-News
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
JOHNSON CITY — As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34-year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ student resource officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began...
wjhl.com
Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors
Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors.
wjhl.com
Johnson City employees will be retiring
23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive.
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
2 charged in Unicoi Co. counterfeit check conspiracy that targeted homeless people
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Georgia men are facing charges after local police say they targetted homeless people as part of a counterfeit check cashing conspiracy. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Charles Vaughn Collins Jr., 36, and Anthony Stegall, 57, both of Atlanta. According to the sheriff’s office, a joint investigation […]
City of Bristol awarded funding to improve roadways, sidewalks
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee is one of twelve localities in the state to receive grant funding from the Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways and sidewalks. $2.5 million is headed to Tennessee from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, a competitive grant program introduced through President Biden’s infrastructure law. A release […]
wjhl.com
Castlewood High school works to repair damage
Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders
UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will officially retire on Feb. 28 along with […]
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
