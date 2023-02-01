ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal

NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol

The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses

Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Slow start stifles ETSU in loss to Chattanooga

Slow start stifles ETSU in loss to Chattanooga
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors

Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City employees will be retiring

23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots

A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

City of Bristol awarded funding to improve roadways, sidewalks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee is one of twelve localities in the state to receive grant funding from the Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways and sidewalks. $2.5 million is headed to Tennessee from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, a competitive grant program introduced through President Biden’s infrastructure law. A release […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Castlewood High school works to repair damage

Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Roundball Roundup: Boone, Crockett split at Freedom …
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders

UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

