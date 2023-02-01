Resources available for those needing shelter from late-week bitter cold weather

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Warming centers opened in West Springfield and Holyoke due to cold temperatures
(WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, we stopped by two warming centers and learned the need for these facilities can be more common than we think. Frigid temperatures made their way through Western Mass this weekend. Our first alert meteorologists tracked wind chills well-below zero. In Holyoke, the city held a...
westernmassnews.com
Officials working to ensure homeless are safe from the frigid cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeless shelters are expected to busy throughout the day and will continue to help those in need as temperatures are expected to drop even lower tonight. “Our team is on high alert and we continue to spread the word,” said Bill Miller, vice president of housing...
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
What Springfield is doing to protect residents as temperatures drop
Cities and towns up and down the Pioneer Valley have enacted severe cold safety procedures including warming shelters.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal rescue expressed the legal consequences that could follow if your pet is left outside in frigid temperatures. Freezing weather affects animals just like it does for people. They can become dehydrated, hypothermic or develop frostbite just like us and it’s crucial to monitor pet’s behavior during this weather.
Backpack program brings youth organizations together to benefit homeless community
SPRINGFIELD — Bob Charland, known as “The Bicycle Man,” has made sure that kids throughout the region have access to good-quality bicycles through his nonprofit Pedal Thru Youth. At the same time, he has led a yearly backpack giveaway program that bundled all sorts of things that...
westernmassnews.com
An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather
Agawam restaurant take wing orders for the big game. Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday. Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Getting Answers: What to expect when buying diamonds for Valentine’s Day. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST.
spectrumnews1.com
Salvation Army offering resources to keep people warm amid cold snap
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is encouraging people who can't afford to keep their heat on to reach out during this cold stretch. The fund helps people who are in temporary financial difficulty and don't qualify for state fuel assistance programs. Marie McCabe, chairperson of the 2023 Good Neighbor Energy Fund campaign, said qualifying households should take advantage of the resource.
Reminder: Lake ice ponds not safe to walk on
A safety reminder is being distributed across western Massachusetts about ice ponds.
Hampshire County preparing to help residents stay warm during cold temperatures
This cold weather can put people's lives at risk and local organizations are doing what they can to make sure everyone can stay warm.
Tips to protect yourself against cold weather
Being prepared is your best defense against having to deal with health problems related to cold weather.
More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield
The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday for a building fire.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: keeping pets safe in the cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next few days, we’re getting answers on how to keep your pets safe. “It’s important to remember that our pets are very much like us. They don’t tolerate cold,” said Dr. Jack Muth, public medical and education director at Dakin Humane Society, adding “Let them go out and do their business and then come back in.”
How low did we go? Weekend deep freeze shatters records in Worcester
WORCESTER — Two weather records were broken this weekend when temperatures dropped below minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit late Friday, and minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit early Saturday. The previous records for coldest temperatures on Feb. 3 and 4 — minus 7 in 1931 and minus 4 in 1934, respectively — had gone unbroken for...
House fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee
Chicopee firefighters were responding to a house fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
WARNING: Objects near baseboard heaters can cause a fire
The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding residents to not put flammable objects too close to baseboard heaters.
Untreated water discharged into West Springfield stream
The West Springfield Department of Public Works (DPU) is informing residents of untreated water that had discharged into a nearby river Friday morning.
Building fire on Lyman Street in South Hadley
South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday. . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield. . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
