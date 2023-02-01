Resources available for those needing shelter from late-week bitter cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next few days, we’re getting answers on how to keep your pets safe. “It’s important to remember that our pets are very much like us. They don’t tolerate cold,” said Dr. Jack Muth, public medical and education director at Dakin Humane Society, adding “Let them go out and do their business and then come back in.”

2 DAYS AGO