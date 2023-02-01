ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Resources available for those needing shelter from late-week bitter cold weather

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westernmassnews.com

Warming centers opened in West Springfield and Holyoke due to cold temperatures

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, we stopped by two warming centers and learned the need for these facilities can be more common than we think. Frigid temperatures made their way through Western Mass this weekend. Our first alert meteorologists tracked wind chills well-below zero. In Holyoke, the city held a...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal rescue expressed the legal consequences that could follow if your pet is left outside in frigid temperatures. Freezing weather affects animals just like it does for people. They can become dehydrated, hypothermic or develop frostbite just like us and it’s crucial to monitor pet’s behavior during this weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather

Agawam restaurant take wing orders for the big game. Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday. Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Getting Answers: What to expect when buying diamonds for Valentine’s Day. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST.
AGAWAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Salvation Army offering resources to keep people warm amid cold snap

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is encouraging people who can't afford to keep their heat on to reach out during this cold stretch. The fund helps people who are in temporary financial difficulty and don't qualify for state fuel assistance programs. Marie McCabe, chairperson of the 2023 Good Neighbor Energy Fund campaign, said qualifying households should take advantage of the resource.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: keeping pets safe in the cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next few days, we’re getting answers on how to keep your pets safe. “It’s important to remember that our pets are very much like us. They don’t tolerate cold,” said Dr. Jack Muth, public medical and education director at Dakin Humane Society, adding “Let them go out and do their business and then come back in.”
westernmassnews.com

Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.  . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.  . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
WESTFIELD, MA

