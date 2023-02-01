Read full article on original website
Kentucky lawmakers press for more juvenile justice changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state’s troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for...
Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
Decisions loom for pandemic-era Medicaid enrollees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who signed up for Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon need to shop around to maintain health coverage. He said Thursday that his administration will help people through the transition. Beshear estimates that during the global health crisis, about a quarter-million Kentuckians enrolled in Medicaid, a federal and state health care program for poor and disabled people. Last year, Congress told states they could start removing ineligible people in April. Beshear predicts some Kentuckians will continue qualifying for Medicaid, while he says others will transition into Medicare or private health insurance coverage.
Beshear proclaims Feb KY Heart Month
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Governor Beshear joined forces with a team of heart health champions Thursday in a major heart health event for Kentucky. Joined by doctors, heart condition survivors, and leaders from the American Heart Association, Beshear signed a proclamation declaring February as Heart Month in Kentucky. There was...
Throwback Thursday: Rosenwald Schools
As Black History Month begins, Throwback Thursday is taking a look at some. southern Kentucky Black History stories. We begin with Rosenwald Schools, an. education plan devised by Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute and Julius. Rosenwald of Sears Roebuck fame. Around the turn of the 20th century, this...
