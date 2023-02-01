Where Do Musselman, Oat, Pearl Stand With SEC Greats?

Should Tennessee's Rick Barnes also be in consideration?

FRISCO, Texas – Since the SEC arrival of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and Alabama coach Nate Oats in 2019, there have been three names pushed as the elite coaches in the conference: Musselman, Oats and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

But how much reality is there behind the hype?

To determine this, three areas will be considered: Overall record, SEC record and NCAA Tournament success.

Below is a breakout of these results. In the NCAA Tournament section of the total for each man is the average round advanced in yeas the tournament took place.

NATE OATS, Alabama:

2019-20 ...16-15...8-10...Tourney Cancelled



2020-21 ...26-7...16-2...Sweet 16

2021-22 ...19-14...9-9...First Round

Total: 61-36...33-21...Second Round

BRUCE PEARL, Auburn:

2019-20 ...25-6...12-6...Tourney Cancelled



2020-21 ...13-14...7-11...Did Not Qualify

2021-22 ...28-6...15-3...Second Round

Total: 66-26...34-20...First Round

ERIC MUSSELMAN, Arkansas:

2019-20 ...20-12...7-11...Tourney Cancelled



2020-21 ...25-7...13-4...Elite 8

2021-22 ...28-8...13-5...Elite 8

Total: 73-27...33-20...Elite 8

*Game against Texas A&M that Arkansas was heavily favored to win was cancelled in 2021.

When it comes to overall number of regular season wins, Musselman claims the top spot by a wide margin. He also easily dominates the NCAA Tournament category easily with a pair of Elite 8 finishes.

Such results make the CBS analysis of Musselman during his first tournament run as Arkansas coach age even worse.

As for the overall SEC record, the records are essentially dead even. Pearl technically has one more win than Musselman and Oats, but it should be noted that had Texas A&M not had to cancel a late season conference game because of COVID in 2021, Musselman would have most likely have tied Pearl.

That game would have been sandwiched in the middle of 12-game SEC winning streak by the Hogs over conference foes.

However, the numbers are the numbers and Pearl has a half game on Musselman and a full game on Oats.

It should be noted that Tennessee's Rick Barnes, who doesn't get nearly the publicity and hype the other three coaches draw, should be considered also. Barnes is 62-31 overall in that span, placing him between Oats and Pearl with the third best record.

As for the NCAA Tournament average, Barnes comes in just over a first round average, which places him again in third place, this time below Oats instead of Pearl.

As for the SEC record, he's basically tied like the rest. Barnes has the same 33-20 record as Musselman.

This season will go a long way in determining which coach will be the face of the SEC for this era with everyone so close together. Currently, Musselman is in last place for the season with a 15-7 overall record and 4-5 in SEC play.

However, it should be noted that this is almost always Musselman's record this time of year. The Razorback coach is 13-1 in February over the past two seasons, with the lone loss being to Alabama by two points in Tuscaloosa in 2021.

Just two more months to determine the best of this current class of elite SEC coaches, but for now, Musselman remains king of the mountain.

