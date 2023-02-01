ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Inc. hosted their annual African-American Read-In at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library as a celebration of Black History Month. The Read-In included children and adults sharing their favorite African American children’s books by reading stories of African American...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs. NursePractionerOnline.com is a resource website that provides information to Nurse practitioners and those studying...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Muzzleloaders in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is holding its annual convention this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. “We have a trade room that we are standing in now and we have traders from four to five different states,” Mike ‘BlueHawk’ Adams said with the Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association. “We […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross and Topeka NAACP are working together to bring in blood donations and combat what can be a debilitating disease. Their Sickle Cell Blood Drive is in honor of Black History Month. Jane Blocher, executive director of the Greater Kansas American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

PARS raises awareness of fentanyl crisis with community lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) raised awareness of the ongoing fentanyl crisis Thursday morning by hosting their Facing the Fentanyl Crisis event. The purpose of the event was to educate participants on opioid use and overdose, resources available in Shawnee County and what citizens can do...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
WIBW

KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
KANSAS STATE

