Texas State

V C
3d ago

I can't believe this is happening in 2023. I'd like to see what would happen if we took that little blue pill for men off the market..

firey one
3d ago

Should just make every man have a mandate vasectomy, period! Why always blame women for everything when it takes 2 to make a baby.

Peter Sanford
3d ago

Sorry, but the Drugs were approved by the FDA and a judge has no right to ban the drug at all. If he does ban the drug you can bet there will be lawsuits to over turn that ruling the majority of the US Citizens are PRO-CHOICE and they will fight like he'll to get it overturn if this stupid judge does ban the drugs. Government has no business controlling a woman's reproductive system.

Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE

