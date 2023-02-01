Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group." Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain....
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
Kelly Evans: “It Always Looks Like a Soft Landing at First”
It's kind of perfect to see markets behaving on Groundhog Day like they wish we could just wake up and be back in the 2021 investing landscape all over again. Tech stocks are flying! The Nasdaq trade is hot again! Meta's up 20% today; Carvana's up 40%! Bitcoin is even making a comeback!
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Amazon Beats on Fourth-Quarter Revenue But Provides Light Guidance
Amazon reported fourth-quarter sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates. The e-retailer said revenue in the first quarter will be $121 billion to $126 billion. Analysts were expecting $125.1 billion, according to Refinitiv. Amazon Web Services reported 20% sales growth, which was short of expectations. Amazon on Thursday issued first-quarter...
January Job Growth Is Forecast to Slow Slightly, But the Impact From Big Corporate Layoffs Is Uncertain
Payroll growth is expected to have slowed to 187,000 new jobs in January, from 223,000 in December. But some economists, like those at Goldman Sachs, expect the employment report Friday morning could show more jobs than consensus because it is unclear how much companies are actually laying off workers. "Businesses...
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
European Central Bank Raises Rates by 50 Basis Points, Pledges Further Hike in March
In a statement, it pledged to "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace" and, in unusually firm language, said it intended to hike by another 50 basis points in March. It follows four hikes in 2022 which brought euro zone rates out of negative territory...
U.S. Unemployment Just Hit Its Lowest Rate Since 1969—Economists Aren't Optimistic It'll Last
The U.S. labor market started 2023 on a high note. The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated. Among the Bureau of Labor Statistics' findings for the month was also the market's historically low unemployment rate of 3.4%...
