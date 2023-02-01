ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group." Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain....
NBC Los Angeles

Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
NBC Los Angeles

Kelly Evans: “It Always Looks Like a Soft Landing at First”

It's kind of perfect to see markets behaving on Groundhog Day like they wish we could just wake up and be back in the 2021 investing landscape all over again. Tech stocks are flying! The Nasdaq trade is hot again! Meta's up 20% today; Carvana's up 40%! Bitcoin is even making a comeback!
NBC Los Angeles

Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
NBC Los Angeles

Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
NBC Los Angeles

World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Beats on Fourth-Quarter Revenue But Provides Light Guidance

Amazon reported fourth-quarter sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates. The e-retailer said revenue in the first quarter will be $121 billion to $126 billion. Analysts were expecting $125.1 billion, according to Refinitiv. Amazon Web Services reported 20% sales growth, which was short of expectations. Amazon on Thursday issued first-quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy