Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter Reveals Identity of the Man Between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali in Historic 1963 Photo
A historic photo is getting a story, and it’s written by the man in the middle’s daughter. A new memoir about another hidden figure, an unsung hero in history that so many see in the photos of museums is now available on Amazon and online at ForTheStrengthofHarlem.com. Harlem’s...
‘Freedom’s Path’ takes unique look at Civil War friendship
“Freedom’s Path,” premiering in more than 200 AMC and Regal Theatres nationwide beginning February 3, is a new film commemorating Black History Month. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO—the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—is partnering on the film to promote it to HBCUs and will donate a portion of ticket sales to HBCUs that support the arts.
I visited a historic 54-room Gilded Age mansion that belonged to one of America's richest families — take a look inside
The Vanderbilt Mansion is located on 153 acres of land in Hyde Park, New York. The National Park Service offers tours to the public.
12tomatoes.com
Library Waives $52,400 Overdue Fee After Man Returns Book 58 Years Later
As children, we go to the library and know without a shadow of a doubt that the books need to be returned on time. Although the library itself may be free, keeping a book beyond its due date will cost you. Admittedly, most people are only going to pay a...
Comments / 0