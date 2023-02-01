ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Task force aims to help volunteer fire services in Ohio

(WKBN) – For the last eight months, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Governor Mike DeWine created a task force to help improve conditions for volunteer fire services. Volunteer fire services have many challenges in Ohio, like the need for adequate funding, resources and volunteers. There are...
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
Safest way to handle roadside breakdowns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When driving a vehicle there may be instances you might end up on the side of the road. If you decide to step out of your car, it can be very dangerous with oncoming traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has some advice to help keep yourself safe if you do find yourself in this situation.
This Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day

HAMILTON, Ohio — Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day?. For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and well, let nature do its thing.
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH

