More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio
Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations
A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.
WYTV.com
Task force aims to help volunteer fire services in Ohio
(WKBN) – For the last eight months, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Governor Mike DeWine created a task force to help improve conditions for volunteer fire services. Volunteer fire services have many challenges in Ohio, like the need for adequate funding, resources and volunteers. There are...
WYTV.com
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades. This is a part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. According to a press release, DeWine...
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it in Ohio?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
lootpress.com
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
WYTV.com
Safest way to handle roadside breakdowns
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When driving a vehicle there may be instances you might end up on the side of the road. If you decide to step out of your car, it can be very dangerous with oncoming traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has some advice to help keep yourself safe if you do find yourself in this situation.
wbrc.com
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A wedding florist is now facing charges in Ohio after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
WLWT 5
This Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day?. For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and well, let nature do its thing.
cleveland19.com
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
A man from South Carolina has been charged after prank calling police dispatchers between 100 to 500 times a day. Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services. Hall allegedly would call dispatchers in Jefferson County, Ohio and public officials, harassing and threatening them, making it […]
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
