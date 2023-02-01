ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Person arrested after vehicle crashed into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in Leeds. Police and firefighters responded to a business in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where they found a car had struck an exterior wall of the building. Leeds fire crews responded to the...
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood

There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two people shot inside Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police use social media and security camera images to identify suspect in car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are thanking residents for helping them potentially catch the suspect in a string of car burglary cases. At the start of the year, Hoover Police started investigating three car burglaries in the Royal Oaks Drive area. They were able to use security footage to get some images of the suspect. While his face was covered in the pictures, there were other clues for police.
HOOVER, AL
95.3 The Bear

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy