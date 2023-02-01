Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
Person arrested after vehicle crashed into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in Leeds. Police and firefighters responded to a business in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where they found a car had struck an exterior wall of the building. Leeds fire crews responded to the...
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood
There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
Odenville police asking for public’s assistance regarding teenage girl’s disappearance
The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public's assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Birmingham police searching for suspects after 3 businesses, ATM stolen
The Birmingham Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating the suspects responsible for robbing three different businesses over the weekend.
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
wbrc.com
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
wbrc.com
Hoover Police use social media and security camera images to identify suspect in car burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are thanking residents for helping them potentially catch the suspect in a string of car burglary cases. At the start of the year, Hoover Police started investigating three car burglaries in the Royal Oaks Drive area. They were able to use security footage to get some images of the suspect. While his face was covered in the pictures, there were other clues for police.
84-year-old woman dies 3 days after husband following Hueytown house fire
A second victim has died following a weekend fire at a Hueytown home. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, died Tuesday, three days after her husband died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When...
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
