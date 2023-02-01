Read full article on original website
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
Young witness in Austin-East murder case ends up a homicide victim himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Austin-East High School student expected to offer important testimony in the February 2021 ambush killing of a schoolmate was shot and killed himself in December, a court hearing revealed Friday. Germany Hines Jr. was just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday when a...
TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER
On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges
The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee
Former USPS worker charged with rape of minor
John Dusty Best was in a car accident with the minor in Maryville in 2021, according to court documents. Best told the police he was the minor's godfather.
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation
Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day after Cocke County officials warned of trespassers in the Cosby area, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued stalking charges against a man who the sheriff said repeatedly visited a woman’s home. Heather Morgan was getting restless sleep as of late after...
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
