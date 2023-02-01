The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.

