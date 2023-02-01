ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

WBIR

TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER

On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
sam1039.com

Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges

The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation

US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 5 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

