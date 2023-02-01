ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report shows NC struggled to get teachers in core classes this year

By Judith Retana
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Of the more than 5,000 vacant teacher positions at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the state’s biggest challenge was filling positions for core classes in the K-5 schools.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s State of the Teaching Profession Report was presented to the state Board of Education Wednesday.

That report showed across the state, there were 5,540 instructor vacancies on the first day of school for the 21-22 school year, which represents a nearly 6 percent vacancy rate and a higher rate than the previous school year.

The 2020-2021 school year saw 3,792.1 vacancies on the first day of school, representing a vacancy rate of about 4 percent.

Forty days into the school year, the state’s report showed districts were still slow to fill those rolls with only 448 of those positions filled. Forty days into the 20-21 school year, 578 positions were filled.

Broken down by subject area, the hardest subjects to staff were core K-5 math, English language arts, science, and social studies. The state reported about 1,224 vacancies in that area.

Those vacancies were double in the second hardest area to staff which was exceptional children with 444 vacancies.

The report does try to shed some optimism saying teachers are largely remaining in the classroom. The overall vacancy rate for the 21-22 school year was reported as 7.78 percent. The previous school year saw an overall vacancy of 8.2 percent.

A large chunk, 42 percent, of teachers who left cited ‘personal reasons’ for their decision. The state report says early-career teachers leave at high rates than their experienced counter parts. It’s why they were targeted for salary increases in 2015.

“It would be prudent, however, for the state to monitor the effect of this salary increase on early-career teachers’ decisions to remain employed in NC public schools. If attrition rates among this group of teachers do not respond to the increased salary, the state could benefit from probing deeper into these teachers’ motivations for pursuing their teaching careers in other states or leaving the profession altogether,” the report recommended.

