Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
WFMJ.com
Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract
As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
Veterans’ help group in need of several items
Veterans' Outreach is a non-profit resource for Valley veterans who fall on hard times. They assist veterans year-round, but winter brings unique needs.
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
Local organization now accepting SNAP benefits
SNAP participants can pick the meals they receive out of a monthly rotation of options.
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire
With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
WFMJ.com
Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School
Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
WFMJ.com
Valley schools to receive $2.1 million for security from state
In the fourth round of Ohio Safety Grant Recommended Awards sees additional Valley schools receiving $2,165,400 in the fourth round of funds for school security. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced 945 additional schools will be receiving state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program for a combined $68 million in grants.
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond.
Cleveland doctor sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for prescribing neurological medicine for kickbacks from drugmaker
AKRON, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Hudson neurologist to two-and-half years in prison for a kickback scheme in which he prescribed neurological medicine to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners provided by the drugmaker. U.S. District Judge Sara...
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back
"Licensed to Success" is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended.
Austintown mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
The only cure is to avoid eating gluten, which is why Brittany Fenstermaker started her cottage bakery, called Silly Yak.
iheart.com
Hudson Doctor Gets 30 Months In Prison In Pharmaceutical Kickback Scheme
AKRON – Deepak Raheja, 66, of Hudson, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback conspiracy. In addition to the prison sentence, Raheja was ordered to surrender his medical license, pay $2,163,995 in restitution, and a $50,000 fine.
pennrecord.com
Contractor denies liability for cabinet which fell on UPMC Shadyside nurse
PITTSBURGH – A contractor contends it is not responsible for injuries suffered by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse, when an entire wall cabinet and its contents allegedly fell on her while she was at work. Kimberly Karpiak-Cook of Natrona Heights first filed suit in the Allegheny County...
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
orthospinenews.com
AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center
MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
WFMJ.com
Love's Travel Stops looking to build in North Lima
Love's Travel Stops, which offers travelers and truck drivers a place to stop for everything from gas to vehicle repairs to food and drinks to restaurants, is looking a building its newest location on a 15-acre site in North Lima in Mahoning County. The Oklahoma City-based company is looking to...
Vinyl Chloride: How dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
metromonthly.net
Mercy Health mammography van to visit area locations in February
The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center (JACBCC) Mobile Mammography Unit will be traveling around northeast Ohio throughout February. The mobile unit moves from location to location to provide mammography services and even includes patient-assisted compression, for a more comfortable experience while in the unit. The state-of-the-art mobile unit uses...
Comments / 0