Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract

As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire

With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School

Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley schools to receive $2.1 million for security from state

In the fourth round of Ohio Safety Grant Recommended Awards sees additional Valley schools receiving $2,165,400 in the fourth round of funds for school security. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced 945 additional schools will be receiving state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program for a combined $68 million in grants.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Hudson Doctor Gets 30 Months In Prison In Pharmaceutical Kickback Scheme

AKRON – Deepak Raheja, 66, of Hudson, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback conspiracy. In addition to the prison sentence, Raheja was ordered to surrender his medical license, pay $2,163,995 in restitution, and a $50,000 fine.
HUDSON, OH
orthospinenews.com

AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center

MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Love's Travel Stops looking to build in North Lima

Love's Travel Stops, which offers travelers and truck drivers a place to stop for everything from gas to vehicle repairs to food and drinks to restaurants, is looking a building its newest location on a 15-acre site in North Lima in Mahoning County. The Oklahoma City-based company is looking to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
metromonthly.net

Mercy Health mammography van to visit area locations in February

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center (JACBCC) Mobile Mammography Unit will be traveling around northeast Ohio throughout February. The mobile unit moves from location to location to provide mammography services and even includes patient-assisted compression, for a more comfortable experience while in the unit. The state-of-the-art mobile unit uses...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

