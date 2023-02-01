ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JH8Ij_0kZMKJpd00

NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian.

“After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.

Lowdermilk Park was ravaged by Ian’s storm surge. The bathrooms, pavilion, concession area, and parking lot were all destroyed entirely.

“It looked catastrophic. It’s been a lot of work,” Merritt said. “This is the park that everybody looks at when they want to come to the beach. These facilities are our passion, we don’t want to see them closed. We want them open as soon as we can.”

Lowdermilk Park is one of the only beaches in Collier County that has remained closed since the storm. The only others include Delnor-Wiggins State Park and Barefoot Beach, both in North Naples.

“The feeling that we are slowly getting back to normal … It feels like it was about time. A lot of people rely on coming to the beach to relax. We love Lowdermilk. That’s our favorite place to go. We are hoping everything is back to the way it was,” said Rebecca Morrison of Naples.

The park will open on a limited basis. Bathroom facilities and beach accesses will be open. The playground for children and the snack shack will remain closed for now.

“It will not be the pretty landscape park that it was before the storm … but we’re going to work through that,” said Merritt.

