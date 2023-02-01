ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
DC News Now

The best electric vehicles you can buy without waiting

(Our Auto Expert) – Pickup trucks are one of the hottest items for electric vehicles. The biggest problem is that they are in short supply. The Rivian RT1 is at the top of that list. Unfortunately, the fastest you can get an RT1 is 40 Days after ordering. Buyers should expect a wait of 6 […]
The US Sun

Easy speed bump trick can help you save fuel – here’s how

CAR EXPERTS have shared an easy speed bump trick that can help drivers to save fuel. Most drivers know that speed bumps can be a menace. Many drivers slow down and speed up as they pass over bumps to avoid damaging their motor. But experts have warned constant slowing down...
Family Handyman

How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?

My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Family Handyman

How Often Do You Need to Replace the Air Filter in a Car?

An internal combustion engine needs air to breath, the same as you or I. The more clean air, the better. An engine air filter, which is different from the cabin air filter, traps solid pollutants so they don’t get into the engine. A dirty air filter can cause the dreaded Check Engine Light to come on and lead to all kinds of performance problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy