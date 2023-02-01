Read full article on original website
WNDU
Pet Vet: Dental Health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you noticed a bad odor from your pet’s mouth?. Your pet could be suffering from dental problems. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about National Pet Dental Health Month, and how to keep your pets’ smiles bright!
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
WNDU
Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
abc57.com
Oliver Davis files for At-Large South Bend Common Council seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oliver Davis (D), officially filed for one of three At-Large South Bend Common Council seats on Friday. Davis previously served on the Common Council as president and councilperson for the 6th District.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
WNDU
Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge. Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes. Money raised will go to charity. After the plunge participants could...
WNDU
South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center. Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court. Updated: 1 hour ago. Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial...
abc57.com
The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on Tyre Nichols beating
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students...
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Unity Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sara Stewart from Unity Gardens in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning discuss some new events!. A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March 4. Classes take place at 10 a.m. Topics include indoor seed starting, soil and composting, tomatoes 101, and more. For the complete class list, click here.
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
