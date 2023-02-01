Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
ABC6.com
Car crashes into barber shop in Rumford
RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the Rumford Barber Shop in the Rumford Plaza Saturday afternoon. An ABC 6 reporter spoke with a friend of the driver who reported to the scene of the crash. The friend told the reporter that the driver “was a customer at...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
Turnto10.com
Man detained on drug charges following Pawtucket shooting to appear in court
(WJAR) — A man detained on drug charges following a Pawtucket shooting on Wednesday will be arraigned in court on Thursday. The Pawtucket Police say they detained the man after responding to a call for a gunshot victim at a home on Pidge Avenue on Wednesday. The victim was...
Turnto10.com
German shepherd attacks woman, smaller dog in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A small dog was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in North Smithfield. North Smithfield police confirmed the dog attack happened Thursday. A friend of the victim said the 83-year-old woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
Turnto10.com
Fatal car crash into Cranston home displaces two renters
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A driver died Wednesday night after his car went barreling into two cars and then into a home in Cranston. The renters of a two-family home at 712 Dyer Ave. are now displaced. Cranston police are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
nrinow.news
North Smithfield man hides from police in chicken coop following reported assaults
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police responding to reports of a domestic assault in North Smithfield tracked down the perpetrator with help from a neighboring town’s K-9 unit, ultimately locating the suspect inside a chicken coop at his home. Luis Flores Arias, 33, of North Smithfield, was arrested and charged...
Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police
A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
whdh.com
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
Turnto10.com
One driver dead in Cranston crash
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police confirm one person is dead after a car crash on Wednesday evening. Maj. Todd Patalano said crews were called to a multi-car accident on Dyer Avenue where a car struck two other vehicles before crashing into a home. Patalano said the driver of...
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
liveboston617.org
Early Morning Shots Fired in Roxbury Neighborhood
At approximately 00:15 hours, in the early morning of February 2nd, Boston Police officers of District B-2 responded to a Shotspotter activation at 269 Highland Street in Roxbury. The Shotspotter detected three rounds at this location. The officers of B-2 arrived on the scene and began inspecting the area. Ballistic...
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
