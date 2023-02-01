ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTAP

Emerson Library to hold cold case discussion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A cold case unit is visiting Parkersburg Saturday. The American Military University Cold Case Unit will hold a informational discussion about cases like Judy Petty at the Emerson Library at 11 AM. Library employee Jeanne Michie gave a little insight on how the unit works. “They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hall Financial Advisors Giving Group support area teachers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation donated over $16,000 in school supplies to approximately 150 grade school teachers in Washington and Wood counties Saturday. Teachers were greeted by children of Hall Financials’ team before having their supplies hand delivered to their vehicle. Kim Hall, spouse of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Family planning clinics set for Roane and Wirt Counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be holding family planning clinics in Roane and Wirt Counties. The clinics will offer several services including pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
WIRT COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WTAP

River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000. “I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
POCA, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past 191 years Parkersburg has grown and developed around Oakland Estate. Earlier this week, WVU at Parkersburg Foundation opened up the home to the public. Now, people can take classes and tour the family home. For this week’s This Is Home WTAP goes inside...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10:40 P.M. 2/2/2023. Mayor Josh Schlicher says they finished fixing the water main break at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. All customers affected have water back. A boil water advisory is issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies

PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
PARKERSBURG, WV

