KCRG.com
Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After losing her brother Logan in an ATV accident in 2017, Lilly Luft of Charles City looked for a way to honor him and celebrate his memory. She chose wrestling. This week, Lilly and her family got to feel closer than ever to Logan as they welcomed Ember Henderson, the girl who received Logan’s heart.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Conservation Hosts Owl Hike, Biathlon Saturday
Floyd County Conservation is offering a variety of outdoor activities this Saturday 902.04) at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock. Naturalist Heidi Reams says participants can pre-register at www.mycountyparks.com or walk-in for the Winter Biathlon at 9 am. Open cross country skiing is available at 1 pm Saturday afternoon,...
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Luft Claims Third State Title
Charles City’s Lilly Luft is a state champion once again. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, completed an undefeated season at 40-0 with a 9-1 victory over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match Friday night at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The top seed in the 130-pound division, Luft earned her third state title.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Luft, Osage’s Hemann Advance to State Title Matches
Charles City’s Lilly Luft and Osage’s Gable Hemann have advanced to the title matches in their respective weight classes at the first-ever sanctioned Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, ran her season record to 39-0...
kchanews.com
First Sanctioned Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament Starts Thursday
For the first time as a sanctioned high school sport, the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament will run Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Charles City coach Rob Pittman notes that the sport has grown substantially in a short time. The Comets have five wrestlers qualified for state and are led...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
KGLO News
MercyOne North Iowa doctor says heart attack symptoms can be different in women compared to men
MASON CITY — The American Heart Association and the MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center on Friday are taking part in raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke with “National Wear Red Day”. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women in...
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
The Day The Music Died In 1959: What Ever Became Of Buddy Holly’s Glasses
It was a snowy evening, 64 years ago on February 3, 1959, when the Beechcraft Bonanza took off from the Mason City Municipal Airport in Mason City, Iowa. On board were three rock n' rollers who were destined to become legends, following that tragic evening plane ride. Buddy Holly, Richie...
