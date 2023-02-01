Read full article on original website
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Knoxville apartment fire update
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim
Lady Vols prepare to take on Ole Miss
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater
Repairs to Greenbrier Road in the Smoky Mountains begin Feb. 13
The road east of Gatlinburg was damaged by heavy rain and flooding last July.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss
