Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane Inlander Restaurant Week menus to be released Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest for the 11th year. Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed online on the Inlander Restaurant Week website on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During the Inlander Restaurant Week, 112...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week attend one of many events taking place in Spokane during the month of February. This weekend weather will only get a brief shower between Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday will likely be showery or rainy for the Inland Northwest with snow levels rising to about 3,000 to 3,500 feet. So the mountains will likely get a couple of inches of snowfall.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
POST FALLS, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW

Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

