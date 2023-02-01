Read full article on original website
KREM
Spokane Inlander Restaurant Week menus to be released Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest for the 11th year. Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed online on the Inlander Restaurant Week website on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During the Inlander Restaurant Week, 112...
Companions Animal Center hosting raffle, prize includes a Hillpig self-cleaning cat litter box
HAYDEN, Idaho — A misplaced mail package has turned up in the right place for people who adopt shelter cats this month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Companions Animal Center (formerly the Kootenai Humane Society) is hosting a drawing for a Hillpig...
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week attend one of many events taking place in Spokane during the month of February. This weekend weather will only get a brief shower between Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday will likely be showery or rainy for the Inland Northwest with snow levels rising to about 3,000 to 3,500 feet. So the mountains will likely get a couple of inches of snowfall.
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
Sandpoint City Beach Goose Hunt approved for November this year
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Following the first year of the Sandpoint City Beach goose hunt, the Sandpoint City Council has approved the hunt for its second year. Taking place in Dec. 2022, the second goose hunt will take place in the month of Nov. 2023. In 2022, over 100 people...
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
KXLY
Buy a Cinn-a-gram for your sweetheart or a local senior for Valentine's Day
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Surprise your loved ones for Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat that pays it forward to Meals on Wheels Spokane. Cinn-a-grams are back this year and with every one you purchase, eight local seniors get a hot nutritious meal.
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
North Idaho woman celebrates 101st birthday with family, firefighters
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — For just a sweet moment, Henrietta "Dixie" Milliken swayed to "What A Wonderful World" with Coeur d'Alene Deputy Fire Marshal Craig Etherton on her 101st birthday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Thank you," she said to him as...
Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss Coeur Terre development project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A public hearing for a proposed annexation and development agreement on land on the western city limits of Coeur d'Alene is scheduled Tuesday to go before the City Council. A large crowd is expected, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
KREM
Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW
Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
inlander.com
New Cookie Co. opens in the Logan neighborhood, plus other local food news
Stressed or calm, happy or sad, the simple pleasure of a freshly baked cookie is one of life's pure joys — it can turn any bad day around or make any good day all the better. Crafting delicious and fun-flavored cookies is Cookie Co.'s specialty. Cookies ($4 each or...
