WATE
Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
TBI investigating after man shot by Sweetwater Police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what lead to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
WDEF
Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
WATE
Post Office employee accused of abusing teen
A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of a minor at a Knoxville postal facility entered a not guilty plea during a Feb. 2 detention hearing in federal court. Post Office employee accused of abusing teen. A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of...
Young witness in Austin-East murder case ends up a homicide victim himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Austin-East High School student expected to offer important testimony in the February 2021 ambush killing of a schoolmate was shot and killed himself in December, a court hearing revealed Friday. Germany Hines Jr. was just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday when a...
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County
At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County late Thursday evening. Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight EST, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call...
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
WATE
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Knoxville, crossing state lines with minor
A man was arrested in Knoxville by Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in an unlawful sexual activity according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Thursday, East Tennessee DA’s announced the new ‘313...
Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states. They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
