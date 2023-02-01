ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TN

WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
SWEETWATER, TN
WDEF

WATE

WATE

WATE

WATE

tbinewsroom.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County late Thursday evening. Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight EST, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

CBS Detroit

