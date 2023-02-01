ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seek Information Related to Whereabouts of Wanted Man Elijah Dobbins

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and 150...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Highway Patrol officer injured in collision after being hit by truck along WYO 59

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer was injured Friday evening along WYO 59 when he was struck by a truck while sitting in his patrol vehicle. At roughly 6:40 p.m., the Douglas trooper was parked near milepost 46.5, aiding multiple motorists who had exited the roadway due to hazardous weather and road conditions.
DOUGLAS, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retiring Lieutenant Gordon Clapp

That's how long Gordon Clapp has worked in law enforcement. For 43 years, Clapp has been 'protecting and serving' the community of Casper as best he could. That's according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, for whom Clapp has served the last 21 years of his career, earning the title of 'Lieutenant' and proving himself to be a tentpole of law enforcement in Casper.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county10.com

Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger

Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Some Natrona County residents still snowed in, upset with roads

ANTELOPE HILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Natrona County resident called our newsroom, informing us that they and other neighbors are snowed in... Some with no way to get out. Antelope Hills is roughly 20 miles north of Casper. Road conditions on 1-25 are pretty good. And Frontage Road,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming’s Main Industries Gained the Most Jobs in 2022

While 2022 wasn’t a return to pre-pandemic numbers, jobs were gained in many Wyoming industries in the last year – with mining and tourism-adjacent jobs leading the way. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed employment trends between 2021 and 2022. From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%).
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

