Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
Man pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges; state seeks 4–8 years in prison
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, a Natrona County man pleaded no contest in district court to two felony charges of third-time domestic battery. In return for the plea, the state has agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and strangulation against Michael Brundige, age 43.
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says Wanted Man Elijiah Dobbins is in Custody
--- The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seek Information Related to Whereabouts of Wanted Man Elijah Dobbins
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and 150...
Highway Patrol officer injured in collision after being hit by truck along WYO 59
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer was injured Friday evening along WYO 59 when he was struck by a truck while sitting in his patrol vehicle. At roughly 6:40 p.m., the Douglas trooper was parked near milepost 46.5, aiding multiple motorists who had exited the roadway due to hazardous weather and road conditions.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retiring Lieutenant Gordon Clapp
That's how long Gordon Clapp has worked in law enforcement. For 43 years, Clapp has been 'protecting and serving' the community of Casper as best he could. That's according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, for whom Clapp has served the last 21 years of his career, earning the title of 'Lieutenant' and proving himself to be a tentpole of law enforcement in Casper.
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
Douglas Man Protests Gas Prices, Drives Out Of Town To Fill
He has been seen sitting in front of the Safeway gas station with a sign that says “B.S.”. Robert Olson was not happy with Douglas's gas prices, now at $1 more per gallon than Glenrock’s and Casper’s prices. He was sitting on a metal folding chair in...
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
Some Natrona County residents still snowed in, upset with roads
ANTELOPE HILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Natrona County resident called our newsroom, informing us that they and other neighbors are snowed in... Some with no way to get out. Antelope Hills is roughly 20 miles north of Casper. Road conditions on 1-25 are pretty good. And Frontage Road,...
Wyoming’s Main Industries Gained the Most Jobs in 2022
While 2022 wasn’t a return to pre-pandemic numbers, jobs were gained in many Wyoming industries in the last year – with mining and tourism-adjacent jobs leading the way. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed employment trends between 2021 and 2022. From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%).
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
