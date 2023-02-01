ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

rentonreporter.com

Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin

After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
RENTON, WA

