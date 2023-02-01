ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Detroit

Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states.   They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
DETROIT, MI
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

New Tennessee initiative in the fight against drugs from Detroit

DETROIT, MI
WATE

Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide

KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

LUTTRELL, TN
WATE

Counterfeit Goods investigation in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville apartment fire update

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

SEVIER COUNTY, TN

