Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
Man charged after posting threat toward Burlington school district
A 28-year-old Burlington man has been charged after he posted a threat toward a Burlington school on Facebook.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
CBS 58
MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting at Vets Place Central
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing video Friday, Feb. 3, regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building near 34th and Wells that offers transitional housing to homeless...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
CBS 58
New charges for Oak Creek man, who authorities say he planned a 'murder-for-hire' plot
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New charges against an Oak Creek man who prosecutors say tried to kill his in-laws in Illinois just days before he was supposed to report to jail for abusing his wife. Now, the sheriff's office in Will County says they've uncovered a "murder for...
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington Area Schools threat suspect previously expelled: complaint
Kyle Johnson, 28, of Burlington, is charged in connection with a threat involving Burlington Area Schools posted to social media. Prosecutors say he was expelled from the district 10 years ago.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
WISN
Burlington police investigate threat made against school district
BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police are investigating a threat made against the school district. Police said a staff member learned of the threat made on social media. The threat was made Monday on Facebook. The threat was vague and not directed at any one school, police said. A news...
Wisconsin alleged fraudster arrested after string of thefts
Wisconsin law enforcement officials arrested 51-year-old Kimberley Maine for allegedly breaking into vehicles, stealing financial cards and IDS, and using them to take money.
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years for shooting kids throwing snowballs at cars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday after shooting two children who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. A jury found William Carson guilty of two counts first-degree reckless injury and five counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a...
Deputy cleared after fatally shooting aggressive dog at gas station
A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog at a gas station in Beach Park last month, and the newly released body cam video has drawn dozens of comments on social media.
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. The vehicle had been used in an abduction.
