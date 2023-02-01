ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
WATERTOWN, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting at Vets Place Central

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing video Friday, Feb. 3, regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building near 34th and Wells that offers transitional housing to homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries

SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
SOMERS, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Burlington police investigate threat made against school district

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police are investigating a threat made against the school district. Police said a staff member learned of the threat made on social media. The threat was made Monday on Facebook. The threat was vague and not directed at any one school, police said. A news...
BURLINGTON, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy