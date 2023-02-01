ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Learns From Mistakes, Defeats Auburn With Defense

Tennessee’s offense was pungent in its Wednesday night loss at Florida. It was pungent again Saturday afternoon against No. 25 Auburn. The Vols stayed locked in on the defensive end for 40 minutes against the Tigers and they needed every second of it, outlasting Bruce Pearl and Auburn, 46-43.
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn

No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Top 25 Showdown With Auburn

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Friday following the Vols’ disappointing loss at Florida and ahead of its showdown with No. 25 Auburn Saturday. Barnes discussed the Vols’ defensive breakdowns in the final 10 minutes against Florida, how to get more consistency from Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key and much more.
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Talks Florida Loss, Auburn Opportunity

Ahead of No. 2 Tennessee’s return to Thompson-Boling Arena this Saturday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday to discuss his thoughts on the week behind the team. Tennessee began the week with an impressive home win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday before...
Tennessee Baseball Ranks No. 2 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Tennessee baseball ranks No. 2 nationally in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll coming in behind No. 1 LSU. The Vols received six first place votes compared to the Tigers’ 23. The Vols are a staple in preseason top fives from different publications ranking No. 2 in Baseball America,...
Tennessee names Alec Abeln as new tight ends coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Thursday Alec Abeln would take over as the Vols' new tight ends coach, according to a release. Over the past two seasons, Abeln helped develop the team's offense and worked to prepare the Vols before they played in the Capitol One Orange Bowl.
Tennessee Basketball Loses Its ‘Poise’ In Loss At Florida

There was plenty not to like about Tennessee’s offensive performance Wednesday night at Florida. While those offensive consistency issues have been fewer and far between this season, we’ve seen them enough to know they’re bubbling under the surface. What we haven’t seen is how Tennessee crumbled down...
Can the Vols Bounce Back Against Auburn?

After an ugly loss to unranked Florida, can the second-ranked Tennessee Basketball Vols bounce back and get a Top 25 win over Auburn on Saturday. Rocky Top Insider discusses the latest and what’s to come for Tennessee Basketball in the most recent ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville.
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country

Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
