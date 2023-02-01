Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Learns From Mistakes, Defeats Auburn With Defense
Tennessee’s offense was pungent in its Wednesday night loss at Florida. It was pungent again Saturday afternoon against No. 25 Auburn. The Vols stayed locked in on the defensive end for 40 minutes against the Tigers and they needed every second of it, outlasting Bruce Pearl and Auburn, 46-43.
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Top 25 Showdown With Auburn
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Talks Florida Loss, Auburn Opportunity
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Ranks No. 2 In Preseason Coaches Poll
Tennessee baseball ranks No. 2 nationally in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll coming in behind No. 1 LSU. The Vols received six first place votes compared to the Tigers’ 23. The Vols are a staple in preseason top fives from different publications ranking No. 2 in Baseball America,...
Tennessee names Alec Abeln as new tight ends coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Thursday Alec Abeln would take over as the Vols' new tight ends coach, according to a release. Over the past two seasons, Abeln helped develop the team's offense and worked to prepare the Vols before they played in the Capitol One Orange Bowl.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Loses Its ‘Poise’ In Loss At Florida
There was plenty not to like about Tennessee’s offensive performance Wednesday night at Florida. While those offensive consistency issues have been fewer and far between this season, we’ve seen them enough to know they’re bubbling under the surface. What we haven’t seen is how Tennessee crumbled down...
rockytopinsider.com
Can the Vols Bounce Back Against Auburn?
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
rmef.org
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
OnlyInYourState
The Little Known Cave In Tennessee That Everyone Should Explore At Least Once
We have many amazing caves in Tennessee, but the Historic Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville is an oft-overlooked hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Curious to learn more? Let’s go underground!. You may only go to the Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville, Tennessee, during special events, but when you do...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Knoxville lawyer named to Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the replacement for a Tennessee Supreme Court judge who will retire later this year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
