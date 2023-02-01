Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash on Philips Highway, one person confirmed trapped
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle crash on Philips Highway.
Reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive, police say
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive in Jacksonville.
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Columbia County 2-vehicle collision injures 6
Four people were seriously injured and two more sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus and van collided on Wednesday on US 41 and NW Moore Road in Columbia County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 34-year-old Jacksonville woman was driving a 2020 Ford parts delivery van west on NW Moore Road toward US 41 at 12:34 p.m. when she crossed in front of a passenger bus on US 41. The passenger bus, being driven by a 64-year-old Live Oak woman, was struck and overturned onto its right side.
Driver who shot at FHP trooper after high-speed chase on I-95 identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver fired multiple gunshots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, early on Thursday morning. The driver, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Daryell Anthony Carley, was arrested. Around 12:48 a.m., FHP responded to calls of a driver speeding, cutting in and out of traffic...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on Main Street Bridge reopened after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on the Main Street Bridge after a crash with injuries closed northbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear. No further...
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
2 missing teens located in Bradford County, Sheriff’s office report
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help locating two missing teens.
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
Shots fired at Florida Highway Patrol during high speed chase
A man is in custody and facing several charges after a high speed chase through Jacksonville and shots fired at Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Driver arrested after shooting at and leading police on chase, FHP says
Around 12:48 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a vehicle driving at a very high speed and cutting in and out of traffic.
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
Community gives back to Gainesville waiter after he survives motorcycle accident
Wearing a helmet and gear while riding his motorcycle is non-negotiable for Brad Coblentz. But one wrong turn from an uninsured driver left him with 30 staples in his neck, nine broken ribs, a broken wrist — and no way to pay for it. Without relatives in town, the...
Jacksonville police investigating bank robbery in Regency, search for suspect ongoing
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Regency.
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
