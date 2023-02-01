Aviva Glendale is the new name for The Glen- dale, an assisted living community that also offers memory care. Located at 5020 Ryan Road in Toledo — the facility is entirely on one level, with no elevators to navigate. Aviva Glendale is known for a warm, family-like en- vironment. Changing care levels are included in the monthly rate, so as your loved one’s care needs change, the rate stays the same. Aviva Glendale offers services ranging from three restaurant-style meals a day to personal care assistance, like dressing and bathing. ‘

