“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
13abc.com
Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County hosts hiring event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development, alongside OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, joins Stellantis to host a hiring event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. Stellantis...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio. According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans. “Rural Ohioans...
k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
13abc.com
Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:15 p.m. to bring awareness to the lack of progress in the fight against violence to Toledo residents. According to the Peaceful Toledo press release, the conference will take place at...
13abc.com
Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King. A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
13abc.com
National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.
13abc.com
Ode to the ZIP Code calls for entries in poetry contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6. According to Ode to the ZIP Code’s press release, this is a free contest that invites people to submit short poems inspired by their area codes. The poems...
bgfalconmedia.com
Director of Public Safety announces new changes
Director of Public Safety Michael Campbell shared updates within the BGSU Police Department and other areas regarding campus safety. The BGSU Police Department has hired three new officers. One starts this Friday as he is already certified in the state of Ohio and the other two will be headed to the police academy on Feb. 13.
13abc.com
Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center. According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.
mlivingnews.com
Assisted Living Community Gets New Name
Aviva Glendale is the new name for The Glen- dale, an assisted living community that also offers memory care. Located at 5020 Ryan Road in Toledo — the facility is entirely on one level, with no elevators to navigate. Aviva Glendale is known for a warm, family-like en- vironment. Changing care levels are included in the monthly rate, so as your loved one’s care needs change, the rate stays the same. Aviva Glendale offers services ranging from three restaurant-style meals a day to personal care assistance, like dressing and bathing. ‘
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
13abc.com
Toledo water meter project hampered with install issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hitting a snag with its new water meter program. According to the city’s Public Utilities Department, installers cannot get into many homes. As a response city officials are warning residents of a potential water shut-off if the issue continues. Currently,...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
13abc.com
Board of Elections prepares to vote on requested voter referendum for Waterville amphitheater proposal
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Elections prepares to vote on Waterville’s City Council’s request for a voter referendum in relation to the Waterville Amphitheatre proposal. According to Lavera Scott, director of elections for Lucas County, a request for a voter referendum was filed in the county’s...
pointandshoreland.com
Attention all City of Toledo water customers
On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
13abc.com
Community to get preview of Glass City ice skating ribbon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community will soon be able to preview the new Glass City ice skating ribbon this weekend before it’s official opening in November. The Ribbon at Glass City is a 1,000-foot-long paved, loop trail that is refrigerated in winter to provide 25,000-square-feet of ice skating surface with rolling hills and soft curves. It also includes a 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink called the Pond that is suitable for beginning skaters and events.
