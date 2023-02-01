ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?

Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”

While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

How to Electrify Your Home, Lessen Your Carbon Footprint & Save Money

There’s a major change coming in how we heat our homes, power our toasters, cook our scrambled eggs, and drive from place to place. In fact, the transformation is already in its nascent stages in Colorado and the rest of the country. It will have a profound impact on the planet we call home, but in day-to-day life, we’ll hardly notice a difference—except to appreciate cheaper bills and zippier acceleration in our cars.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Harsh winter conditions can take a toll on wildlife in northwest Colorado￼

Big game wildlife in Northwest Colorado are condensing in the last sections of winter range refuge, trying to find any vegetation and grazing areas not buried in snow. Wildlife typically move from higher to lower elevations when the weather turns colder, going from the mountains to the valleys, and from Routt County west toward Moffat County, said Kyle Bond, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager in the Steamboat Springs area.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

State Wants to Know What you Think About Wolves in Colorado

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is continuing to seek public feedback on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Use this CPW online form to submit comments by Feb. 22, or attend a public hearing (including a February 16 virtual meeting) to present your feedback in person. All...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Time to weigh in on wolves

The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Center Square

Two Colorado utilities get $48.5 million in USDA loans for grid upgrades

(The Center Square) – Two rural Colorado electric cooperatives will receive $48.5 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to modernize electric grids and increase security. The loans are part of a $2.7 billion federal program to assist 64 electric cooperatives and utilities serving more than 2 million people. The funds also include $613 million for rural utilities and cooperatives to install or upgrade smart grid technologies, which can enable broadband and other telecommunications services in unserved and underserved rural areas. The smart...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show

As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

How ‘Microtrenching’ is Transforming Colorado’s Wireless Capabilities

There is no doubt that high-speed broadband access has become an essential tool. Fast and reliable service is critical for individuals to access basic services and for businesses, academia and non-profits to thrive in our digital world. This need became particularly apparent during the pandemic when everyone, from school-age children to working adults, was dependent on reliable connectivity. Thankfully, microtrenching is making connectivity easier.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO

