Read full article on original website
Related
Jury rules on neighbors’ backyard pizza oven dispute
Closing arguments have begun in an unusual case in a downtown Cleveland courtroom, where a couple is suing their neighbors for using a large pizza oven in their backyard.
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
'Someone finally nailed her': West Michigan shelter owner charged with animal cruelty
NORTON SHORES — Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is already struggling with a recent theft and slower adoption rates, but the nonprofit took in 20 dogs this week anyway, pitching in to help after 78 pups were found living in unfit conditions in a Norton Shores "shelter." At...
CBC News
Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women
A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
Michigan woman admits to dumping newborn kittens at car wash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of dumping newborn kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge in court Monday. Donna Jean Puisis, 75, had been charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving...
Detroit man crashes into median wall after being shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway; MSP asking for tips to find suspect
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Call Kurtis scam alert: Fake law-enforcement fines
SACRAMENTO - Crooks around the country have been successfully stealing money by convincing people they may go to jail.It's been a trend that Kurtis has long warned folks about, but scammers are getting more aggressive and more conniving. Sarah Rabe was the victim of one, who says a caller left her a message saying she was going to be arrested as a result of an outstanding warrant from missed jury duty. "This is Deputy Johnson calling you from the warrants and citation division," said a man in the recording she played. "If I did not pay, then I would be...
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
KRMS Radio
Landlords Could Face Citations Or Fines In State Of Properties
Landlords who don’t follow the rules and take care of their property will face citations. And the fines could start adding up. Code Administrator Joe Berkich states that landlords are ultimately responsible for the state of the properties they own. He says that they made a choice as to...
tourcounsel.com
Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Walker Planning Commission hears from residents on proposed development near Alpine Avenue
WALKER, Mich. — A decision on a proposed development near Alpine Avenue has been tabled after residents expressed concern at the Walker Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday. The proposal would add 186 multi-family homes to the green space along Green Ridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River...
Muskegon Heights gets state funds to replace water lines
The City of Muskegon Heights has been chosen to receive millions of dollars of funding from a state grant to replace old water infrastructure.
Family, state lawmakers demand change after death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher
(CBS DETROIT) - Last week, CBS Detroit told you about 5-year-old Ethan Belcher who was tragically killed after his parents physically abused him. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), which oversees Child Protective Services, they cannot disclose any information involving any of CPS cases under state and federal law.But CBS Detroit dug deeper to find out what is actually being done to prevent further tragedies from happening. "It's so hard. I just wish Ethan was still here," said Ashley Belcher.RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldDays have gone by, but Belcher still...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 3