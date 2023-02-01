ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women

A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
Call Kurtis scam alert: Fake law-enforcement fines

SACRAMENTO - Crooks around the country have been successfully stealing money by convincing people they may go to jail.It's been a trend that Kurtis has long warned folks about, but scammers are getting more aggressive and more conniving. Sarah Rabe was the victim of one, who says a caller left her a message saying she was going to be arrested as a result of an outstanding warrant from missed jury duty. "This is Deputy Johnson calling you from the warrants and citation division," said a man in the recording she played. "If I did not pay, then I would be...
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
Landlords Could Face Citations Or Fines In State Of Properties

Landlords who don’t follow the rules and take care of their property will face citations. And the fines could start adding up. Code Administrator Joe Berkich states that landlords are ultimately responsible for the state of the properties they own. He says that they made a choice as to...
Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
Family, state lawmakers demand change after death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher

(CBS DETROIT) - Last week, CBS Detroit told you about 5-year-old Ethan Belcher who was tragically killed after his parents physically abused him. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), which oversees Child Protective Services, they cannot disclose any information involving any of CPS cases under state and federal law.But CBS Detroit dug deeper to find out what is actually being done to prevent further tragedies from happening. "It's so hard. I just wish Ethan was still here," said Ashley Belcher.RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldDays have gone by, but Belcher still...
