SACRAMENTO - Crooks around the country have been successfully stealing money by convincing people they may go to jail.It's been a trend that Kurtis has long warned folks about, but scammers are getting more aggressive and more conniving. Sarah Rabe was the victim of one, who says a caller left her a message saying she was going to be arrested as a result of an outstanding warrant from missed jury duty. "This is Deputy Johnson calling you from the warrants and citation division," said a man in the recording she played. "If I did not pay, then I would be...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO