What's the best florist in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
ROI Corporation represents owners in sale of award-winning Whiteface Hollow wedding venue

SOUTH TAMWORTH — ROI Corporation, a full-service business brokerage firm, recently completed the sale of Whiteface Hollow in South Tamworth, to new owners. The popular business, owned by Jennifer and John Ferreira, was recently sold to Jazz and Adam Cunningham. Originally from Northern California, the Cunninghams have been residents of the Lakes Region in New Hampshire for the last three years. Jennifer Ferreira, in announcing the ownership transition, said, “The Cunninghams both have a driving desire to continue operations on both the wedding and wine side of the business. We feel they are the perfect match to carry on the legacy of Whiteface Hollow.”
Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday

MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side

LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
Mount Washington sets national windchill record

A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
Ski Club's Candyman race honors beloved former coach

GILFORD — Ski coach Dan Wheeler taught athletes that anything could be made into a friendly competition — and that every competition should be a friendly one. Since he died suddenly while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort in March 2017, the Gunstock Ski Club has honored Wheeler, a coach of nearly 25 years, with its annual Candyman Cup.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110

Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel

Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
