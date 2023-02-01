Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born into this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO