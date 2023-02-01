Read full article on original website
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Kirksville business owner calls natural gas hike, other factors 'big gut punch'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While many northeast Missouri residents are coping with Liberty Utilities more than tripling its natural gas rates in early December 2022, local small businesses are taking a big hit too. The office manager at GNS Auto Body in downtown Kirksville got a big shock when she...
Body of man found after almost 2-hour search of grain bin in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — After an almost two hour search Friday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a grain bin in Putnam County. The Putnam County E-911 Center received the call just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for February
The following students have been selected as February students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Honesty.”. Chance Scholl, son of Stephanie & Roger Ward and William Scholl. 6th grade:. Landry Shippen, daughter of Catie & Ryan Shippen. Marcus White, son Tracey & Brian White.
Grease Fire Early Friday Morning
A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning. The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes. The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.” A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.
Things get strange for Gilman City winter homecoming
Gilman City, MO: Gilman City recently held its winter homecoming, with the theme of the homecoming being “Stranger Things”.
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd, has bill she sponsored on foreign ownership of farmland proceeding to “Rules Committee”
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports a bill she sponsored involving foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was voted out of committee this week. The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a measure involving initiative petition reform. She says the bill she sponsored was combined with four other...
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man
A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert....
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
St. Joseph man leads officers on chase
Harrison County, MO: A St. Joseph man was arrested on numerous traffic charges Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Bethany, according to the Highway Patrol.
Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox
Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary: Myrth Stull
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born into this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
