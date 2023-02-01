Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature might change law on student truancy
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
SD educators worry new bill would lessen public school funding
If passed, House Bill 1234 would start a voucher program requiring the Department of Education to pay for in-state private school tuition for some South Dakota students.
KELOLAND TV
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
Friday Scoreboard – Feburary 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: NBAOrlando Magic 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 120 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 80, Presentation 64Northern State 79, St. Cloud State 61Concordia-St. Paul 69, USF 67 Winona State 74, Augustana 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 81, Presentation 51 Northern State 59, St. Cloud […]
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies
You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
kfgo.com
South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund Launches “Winter Storm Initiative”
Sioux Falls, SD — South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund (SCHF), in partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), is increasing awareness of the devastating impacts of this winter’s storms to wildlife across South Dakota. These efforts include raising financial resources to help mitigate these effects.
hubcityradio.com
Study committee looking into the bar exam for lawyers
VERMILLION, S.D.(WNAX)- Some South Dakota legislators have talked about sponsoring bills that would do away with the bar exam and replace it with apprenticeships for new lawyers. USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton says a study committee put together by Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen should be allowed to...
q957.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces February sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints scheduled within the KELO listening area will take place in Brookings, Clay, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Severance tax on lithium in South Dakota is now dead
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make lithium mining subject to South Dakota’s 4.5% severance tax is no more. The Senate Taxation Committee voted 4-2 on Friday to kill the legislation, after hearing from state Department of Revenue official Jason Evans that HB 1072 was incomplete, even after several rounds of amendments, and that there’s time to work on a new version for next year.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Corrections Secretary outlines continued staffing, safety issues during budget session with Joint Committee on Appropriations
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or prisoners.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
