Huron, SD

KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature might change law on student truancy

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – Feburary 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: NBAOrlando Magic 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 120 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 80, Presentation 64Northern State 79, St. Cloud State 61Concordia-St. Paul 69, USF 67 Winona State 74, Augustana 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 81, Presentation 51 Northern State 59, St. Cloud […]
KANSAS STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota

South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
IOWA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies

You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
KANSAS STATE
hubcityradio.com

Study committee looking into the bar exam for lawyers

VERMILLION, S.D.(WNAX)- Some South Dakota legislators have talked about sponsoring bills that would do away with the bar exam and replace it with apprenticeships for new lawyers. USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton says a study committee put together by Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen should be allowed to...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Severance tax on lithium in South Dakota is now dead

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make lithium mining subject to South Dakota’s 4.5% severance tax is no more. The Senate Taxation Committee voted 4-2 on Friday to kill the legislation, after hearing from state Department of Revenue official Jason Evans that HB 1072 was incomplete, even after several rounds of amendments, and that there’s time to work on a new version for next year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care

Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

