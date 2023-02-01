Read full article on original website
Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses
MISSION, S.D. - By a vote of seven to six on Monday, The Rosebud Sioux Tribal council voted in favor of approving a “lump sum” payment of $10,000 to each “council member and officer.”. The funds are coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed...
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
