sdpb.org
Animals on the move in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... Between frogs and lions and octopuses, a variety of animals are moving to new homes in South Dakota. Get to know the cricket frog, a relatively new resident in the state. Learn about the health and habits of this little amphibian, as well as other frogs living in your backyard. Herpetologist Jake Kerby, Ph.D., is our guide.
drgnews.com
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday (Feb. 3, 2023) on a 9-3 vote and goes next to the full House. The National Indian Child Welfare Association says Native American children make up 60% of youth placed into the foster system in the state and, nationally, are in foster care at a rate three times higher than that of white children. The group attributes the disparities to systemic bias, historical trauma and high poverty and jobless rates.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Friday Scoreboard – Feburary 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: NBAOrlando Magic 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 120 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 80, Presentation 64Northern State 79, St. Cloud State 61Concordia-St. Paul 69, USF 67 Winona State 74, Augustana 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLDakota State 81, Presentation 51 Northern State 59, St. Cloud […]
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
kfgo.com
South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund Launches “Winter Storm Initiative”
Sioux Falls, SD — South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund (SCHF), in partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), is increasing awareness of the devastating impacts of this winter’s storms to wildlife across South Dakota. These efforts include raising financial resources to help mitigate these effects.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies
You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
newscenter1.tv
This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states
(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated; Robbery arrests; Suspect acquitted in murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.
KELOLAND TV
World War II vets dying rapidly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 10 years there will be 1,751 World War II veterans still living in the U.S., according to data analyzed and shared this month by Statista. As of this year, there are about 87,000 of World War II veterans still living. The U.S....
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
