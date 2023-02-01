ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

Related
WyoPreps

Kyler Bartlett of Green River Signs with Black Hills State

Green River offensive lineman Kyler Bartlett has committed to the Black Hills State football program in Spearfish, South Dakota. He also considered opportunities at Chadron State and Western Montana. Bartlett was named all-state in 3A on the O-line as Green River ran the ball for an average of 153 yards a game, which ranked 6th in the classification. At 6-3, 265 pounds, he saw a bit of action on the defensive line with 9 and a half tackles.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses

MISSION, S.D. - By a vote of seven to six on Monday, The Rosebud Sioux Tribal council voted in favor of approving a “lump sum” payment of $10,000 to each “council member and officer.”. The funds are coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed...
MISSION, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD

