Kyler Bartlett of Green River Signs with Black Hills State
Green River offensive lineman Kyler Bartlett has committed to the Black Hills State football program in Spearfish, South Dakota. He also considered opportunities at Chadron State and Western Montana. Bartlett was named all-state in 3A on the O-line as Green River ran the ball for an average of 153 yards a game, which ranked 6th in the classification. At 6-3, 265 pounds, he saw a bit of action on the defensive line with 9 and a half tackles.
Rodeo Rapid City underway with the 1st PRCA rodeo performance: Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s one of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation. Rodeo Rapid City continued its second weekend of action on Thursday at the Summit Arena with the first of four PRCA rodeo performances. Over the next few days, around 600 contestants will be competing...
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
Are you ready to move into this Rapid City townhome? Because it’s ready for you!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Picture this: You’ve just finished a great meal that you cooked in your newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. You get your comfy slippers on, and then plop yourself in front of the wood-burning fireplace and daydream about how awesome it is to live in South Dakota.
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses
MISSION, S.D. - By a vote of seven to six on Monday, The Rosebud Sioux Tribal council voted in favor of approving a “lump sum” payment of $10,000 to each “council member and officer.”. The funds are coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed...
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
South Dakota House panel now backs a property-tax cut, too
Another proposal for a tax cut -- this time, for South Dakota homeowners, through a reduction in property taxes for K-12 schools -- is moving forward in the Legislature.
Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was holding a woman at knife point during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police officer at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Haines Avenue Friday. The suspect, who’s name has not been released, died later at the hospital, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
