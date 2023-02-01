ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious becomes PSAL’s all-time scoring leader; Tottenville, Port Richmond, Hill prevail

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ hoops: Curtis stuns Susan Wagner in St. George; Falcons suffer first S.I. defeat since 2021 (PHOTOS)

Ding dong, the streak is dead. Susan Wagner’s wickedly impressive and domineering 31-game winning streak against Staten Island competition came to a screeching halt against Curtis in St. George on Friday night. The lengthy unbeaten skein dated back to June of 2021, spanning 590 days, and saw the Falcons go a perfect 17-0 against Island competition last year before opening this season with a 14-0 mark in that department.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ms. 3,000: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious joins exclusive club with 40-point performance against Tottenville

That’s because Susan Wagner senior Nicole Melious collected the 3,000th point of her sensational high school career during a 40-point performance in Huguenot on Thursday night. Melious eclipsed the vaunted 3k plateau, which was previously uncharted territory for Staten Islanders, during an 87-51 win over the host Tottenville Pirates.
HUGUENOT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 2, 2023: John DeSio, NYPD officer, basketball coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John F. DeSio, 71, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023, following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He graduated from Immaculate Conception School and was a part of Curtis High School’s class of 1969. In 1973, he joined the police department largely working in the 6th Precinct before retiring in 1995. In 1994, Mr. DeSio received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Services from SUNY-Empire State College. He was a basketball coach for the better part of four decades, coaching college teams and youth teams. In 1995, Mr. DeSio and his family were named the Catholic Youth Organization’s “Family of the Year” for the New York Archdiocese. He was also a member of Community Board #1, covering the Island’s North Shore from 2001-2007. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Powerball players vie for $700M jackpot, with NYC on hot streak

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Powerball players across New York City and much of the nation are hoping that seven is their lucky number, with an estimated annuitized $700 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot has gone unclaimed for 32 weeks, allowing it to grow to the sixth largest in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking views of the harbor,’ European-inspired kitchen, Ward Hill, $1.28M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to siborrealtors.com, this luxurious home atop Ward Hill was built in 1930. The single-family residence, complete with stucco siding, at 143 Nixon Ave. is currently listed for $1,275,000. This home rests on a hill that offers breathtaking views of the harbor. According to the listing,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy