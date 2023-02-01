HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious becomes PSAL’s all-time scoring leader; Tottenville, Port Richmond, Hill prevail

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops: Curtis stuns Susan Wagner in St. George; Falcons suffer first S.I. defeat since 2021 (PHOTOS)
Ding dong, the streak is dead. Susan Wagner’s wickedly impressive and domineering 31-game winning streak against Staten Island competition came to a screeching halt against Curtis in St. George on Friday night. The lengthy unbeaten skein dated back to June of 2021, spanning 590 days, and saw the Falcons go a perfect 17-0 against Island competition last year before opening this season with a 14-0 mark in that department.
Closing out the season: CYO basketball at Holy Rosary | Download images free of charge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Holy Rosary in Arrochar was action-packed as basketball players competed in some of the last CYO games of the season Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
HS boys’ hoops: Point guard Andrew Melillo saves best for last as Monsignor Farrell upends Sea, 47-43
The moment wasn’t too big for Monsignor Farrell’s Andrew Melillo. In fact, he looked extremely comfortable with the game on the line Friday. And, boy, did the Lions benefit from it.
HS girls’ basketball: ‘It was surreal’ -- Staten Island Academy’s Saran Moschella nets 1,000th career point
Staten Island Academy’s Saran Moschella did what she’s been doing all season on Wednesday. The senior forward, who is committed to play for the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall, stepped back beyond the arc and buried a trey midway through the fourth quarter of a 75-70 defeat at the hands of visiting Dalton.
Ms. 3,000: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious joins exclusive club with 40-point performance against Tottenville
That’s because Susan Wagner senior Nicole Melious collected the 3,000th point of her sensational high school career during a 40-point performance in Huguenot on Thursday night. Melious eclipsed the vaunted 3k plateau, which was previously uncharted territory for Staten Islanders, during an 87-51 win over the host Tottenville Pirates.
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 2, 2023: John DeSio, NYPD officer, basketball coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John F. DeSio, 71, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023, following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He graduated from Immaculate Conception School and was a part of Curtis High School’s class of 1969. In 1973, he joined the police department largely working in the 6th Precinct before retiring in 1995. In 1994, Mr. DeSio received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Services from SUNY-Empire State College. He was a basketball coach for the better part of four decades, coaching college teams and youth teams. In 1995, Mr. DeSio and his family were named the Catholic Youth Organization’s “Family of the Year” for the New York Archdiocese. He was also a member of Community Board #1, covering the Island’s North Shore from 2001-2007. For the full obituary, click here.
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says
Kyrie Irving’s former high school coach says his trade request is a “smart business move” and the Nets could still make a deep run if they don’t trade him ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. “I think that it’s probably a move to force the...
Variance for proposed religious school on Community Board 2 agenda this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An application to construct a dormitory and religious school in a former Grasmere office building will be on the table Tuesday during a virtual meeting of Community Board 2′s Land Use Committee. The application for a variance and special permit for 950 West Fingerboard...
Caesars NY promo code SILIVEFULL: Get $1,250 on Wizards vs. Nets picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re getting prepared to bet on Super Bowl 57, the second half of the NHL season, or the Wizards vs. Nets game...
NYC graduation rates: See the 2022 results for each Staten Island public high school and charter school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York high school graduation rates across the city and state continue to rise, including at Staten Island public and charter high schools, according to recently released data from the New York state Education Department. The data tracked students who entered ninth grade in 2018,...
Powerball players vie for $700M jackpot, with NYC on hot streak
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Powerball players across New York City and much of the nation are hoping that seven is their lucky number, with an estimated annuitized $700 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot has gone unclaimed for 32 weeks, allowing it to grow to the sixth largest in the […]
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving asks for trade before Thursday’s NBA deadline: Lakers interested?
With no contract extension on the table in Brooklyn, Nets star Kyrie Irving has asked for a trade ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving, the 30-year-old West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star, is in the final year...
Quiet battle rages over memorial to drowned girl in Silver Lake Park (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Kyemani Mitchell, 9, drowned in Silver Lake Park in July of 2021. Very soon after that tragic incident, a memorial to the dead girl sprang up in the park.
‘We never forget’: Monsignor Farrell High School honors firefighter alum who died in the line of duty
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On March 28, 1994, Christopher Siedenburg made the ultimate sacrifice. Critically injured in a Manhattan apartment fire while searching for victims, the 25-year-old member of the FDNY succumbed, telling EMTs who were transporting him to Cornell Burn Center that he had the greatest job in the world.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking views of the harbor,’ European-inspired kitchen, Ward Hill, $1.28M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to siborrealtors.com, this luxurious home atop Ward Hill was built in 1930. The single-family residence, complete with stucco siding, at 143 Nixon Ave. is currently listed for $1,275,000. This home rests on a hill that offers breathtaking views of the harbor. According to the listing,...
Staten Island Spotlight: U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist, Seaman Keenel Smith
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each day, our valiant armed forces serve and protect our nation from various points across the globe. Some stand guard against a threat on the homeland, while others are stationed overseas. One such serviceman is U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seamen Keenel Smith. Currently, Smith, who...
Clippers vs. Knicks predictions & odds + FanDuel new user promo for $3,000
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users an enticing $3,000 reward in the form of a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ when they register for...
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week
It seems like New Yorkers can't get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be accessible...
