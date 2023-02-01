HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious becomes PSAL’s all-time scoring leader; Tottenville, Port Richmond, Hill prevail

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John F. DeSio, 71, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023, following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He graduated from Immaculate Conception School and was a part of Curtis High School’s class of 1969. In 1973, he joined the police department largely working in the 6th Precinct before retiring in 1995. In 1994, Mr. DeSio received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Services from SUNY-Empire State College. He was a basketball coach for the better part of four decades, coaching college teams and youth teams. In 1995, Mr. DeSio and his family were named the Catholic Youth Organization’s “Family of the Year” for the New York Archdiocese. He was also a member of Community Board #1, covering the Island’s North Shore from 2001-2007. For the full obituary, click here.

