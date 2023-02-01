Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
ozarksalive.com
Walter Majors, and what might have come to Springfield
Walter Majors wasn’t here. Technically he was — in the early years of his life, the ones we in the Ozarks generally try to claim. The first generation of his family to be born free, Majors began his life in Springfield, presumably at home, the same decade the railroad arrived a few blocks away. On the cutting edge of the time’s technology, he drove a defining moment in the city’s history when he took a car — that he built — around the city square in 1901.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
KYTV
Springfield Cardinals and proposed new landlords hope to expand non-baseball activities at Hammons Field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s plan to buy Hammons Field must get approval from the planning-and-zoning commission and the city council. There are other legal hoops to jump through as well before the deal is completed, but the plan calls for the city to pay $ 12 million for the stadium and $4 million for improvements to keep the Springfield Cardinals in town through 2038 and expand the facility’s activities with non-baseball events to create more revenue.
stlpinchhits.com
City of Springfield, Mo., reaches $12-million agreement to buy Hammons Field, nearby parking lots
The City of Springfield, home to the St. Louis Cardinals Class AA affiliate since 2005 and the baseball program, reached an agreement with the John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust to purchase Hammons Field, it was announced during a Wednesday press conference. “This is a great day for our city," Springfield...
KYTV
Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making learning fun was the name of the game at a STEM-themed event in Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its second-ever Frosty Fun event to get kids excited about science, engineering, technology, and math. Kids were challenged to design and make snow scoops, see...
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
Springfield Business Journal
From the Ground Up: Element by Westin
General contractor: Thomas Construction (Osage Beach) Engineers: Anderson Engineering Inc., civil; Mettemeyer Engineering LLC, structural; and CJD Engineering LLC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing. Size: 71,396 square feet. Cost: Would not disclose. Lender: None. Estimated completion: August. Project description: Springfield is getting a four-story Marriott-branded hotel near the intersection of National...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Best officially begins mayoral campaign
Former Branson Mayor Karen Best formally announced her campaign to retake the mayor’s office. Best released a press statement on Monday stating she was running because she was approached by business leaders, citizens and city staff to “bring back stability” to the city government. “The ‘Welcome to...
KYTV
Springfield hospitals lift visitor flu restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For those visiting Springfield hospitals, the restricted visitor regulations have been lifted because of fewer flu cases. “As of 8 a.m., this morning, we did drop our visitor restriction for kiddos, you know, ages 14 and under, for our inpatient areas with the exception of NICU for the little babies. Because of that, we are still seeing some respiratory illnesses in those little ones. So for the older kiddos or family members that they would like to come in and visit then they are allowed,” said Christy Bos, an Infection Prevention Specialist at Mercy.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KYTV
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
KYTV
Do Good with Daniel: 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners in Billings are hosting the 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off and donating the funds raised to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Jeff & Vikki Yates, The Bank Tavern Co-Owners, and Mike McCoy of Twisted Grip BBQ, talked to Daniel Posey about how...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools leaders share update on 2 new school buildings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools hopes to open two new buildings following the district’s spring break. School leaders say projects are wrapping up work at the new Jarrett Middle School and York Elementary School. They say spring break is the best time to make the transition. Spring break happens the week of March 13.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting Lindberg’s Tavern, A Missouri Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Bartenders were serving cocktails at what was Lindberg’s Tavern just a few years after “Wild Bill” Hickok’s infamous shootout in the town square. Lindberg’s Tavern first opened in the 1870s and since that time has had many names. Today, Lindberg’s Tavern is the oldest tavern in Springfield and serves stiff drinks along with burgers, sandwiches, and a hearty Sunday brunch.
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
KYTV
DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 took a deeper look into mental health crisis training Springfield police officers undergo following a deadly officer-involved shooting. “The one entity that you will get when you call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it’s the police department, we are the response for pretty much anything everybody wants,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “We do everything we can to provide additional resources, training, and education to officers to better handle some of those calls.”
